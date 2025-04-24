As Dick Durbin starts victory lap, race for his senate seat takes shape

Filling Dick Durbin’s seat in the senate isn't going to be as easy as pulling up a chair to watch the Kentucky Derby.

But by the time everybody is in, the senate race-at least for Democrats-is likely to resemble the Derby. A very crowded derby, a political horse race that is long, tiring and expensive.

Illinois lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, who obviously had an online video announcement ready to run even before the Durbin surprise; and had signs printed up for her backdrop during this afternoon's interview with NBC Chicago explaining why she's running.

"I see the urgency that so many Illinoisans have right now” she said on Thursday afternoon. “They are looking for a fighter. They are looking for someone to go to Washington-and what we hear is that people say they want new voices, new leadership and new energy and that's what I bring."

Stratton says she has a seven-figure contribution commitment from the Democratic Lieutenant Governor's Association, and would welcome help from her boss-Ilinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who is worth $3.7 billion. Pritzker today did not offer an endorsement to anyone at this point.

“She is truly one of the most accomplished people that’s ever held the job of lieutenant governor” Pritzker said during a video news conference. “She’s done so much as a partner in governance of the state…I feel strongly about her and think very highly of her and I think the voters will too.”

The man is considered by some analysts to be Stratton’s chief party opponent-and politically the richest for now-is U.S. Congressman Raja Krishnamorthti.

The Schaumburg-based Democrat touring a produce distributor being strafed by President Donald Trump's tariffs. While Rep. Krishnamoorthi says a campaign announcement will come soon-it's evident that President Trump will be his primary focus in trying to win Dick Durbin's position.

"It is essential that this seat remains in Democratic hands. And you know, although he has gigantic shoes to fill, or there are gigantic shoes to fill. Whoever the next senator is needs to do their level best to fight for these values."

It is going to take months, a lot of money and actually at least two elections to determine who will replace Durbin... the party primaries and the 2026 General Election.

Today was just the start in Springfield; Durbin returning to the spot where his own senate career started in 1995.

“I think it is the right thing to pass the torch on to another generation” Durbin told reporters.

Sen. Durbin has said that he expects a dozen or more Democratic candidates to vie for his seat. South suburban Congresswoman Robin Kelly says she will announce for the senate spot next week.

Others are expected to join the race including west suburban Congresswoman Lauren Underwood and Illinois state treasurer Michael Frerichs. There are also several potential wild card candidates mentioned in Democratic discussions, from members of the General Assembly to former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel.