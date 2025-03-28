American teacher in Thailand describes feeling effects of massive Myanmar earthquake

Reporter’s note: Robert Grote is the brother-in-law of NBC 5 Chicago Investigative Reporter Bennett Haeberle

Robert “Bud” Grote was teaching a new group of high-school aged students in Bangkok Friday when he and his students felt the impact of a massive 7.7 earthquake in Myanmar – the epicenter which was more than 600 miles away.

“At first we were all sort of disoriented. Everyone thought maybe they were sick for the first couple of seconds,” Grote told NBC 5 Investigates during a virtual interview Friday afternoon. “And then as soon as I realized it was an earthquake, I was first one out the door. My students were sort of sitting there, and I had to tell them we need to go!”

Grote – originally from southeastern Indiana – has been living in Bangkok for nearly ten years. He said he and his colleagues work to ensure their students were safe, some of whom had family in Myanmar and were concerned about the devastation.

At least 150 people are believed to be dead in that country and more than 700 were declared missing, according to news outlet Reuters, which was citing Myanmar state television.

In Bangkok, videos quickly emerged online – including one showing a skyscraper – still under construction - collapsing.

Rescue efforts were said to be underway to search for those feared to be trapped.

“So that was - I think - part of my role was just to stay calm. And kind of keep them calm and make sure they were checking in with their families,” Grote said. “There was a lot of anxiety with some of the students were from Mandalay which is where the epicenter was.”



Grote said with public transit systems down, he was forced to walk roughly 24 kilometers – or nearly 15 miles home. He stopped to buy sneakers and a pair of shorts before he began what became an 8 hour trek home.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

When he arrived at his apartment, he discovered cracks in the wall he says weren’t there previously.

“My thoughts and prayers are with those families who are still searching for loved ones,” he said.

President Trump is already promising aid to southeast Asia following a massive, deadly earthquake in Myanmar that caused damage to neighboring Thailand.

Military leaders in Myanmar have invited “any country” to provide help and donations. President Trump told reporters Friday he would provide aid.

In Thailand, at least 10 people were killed and 100 more missing.

The death toll in both countries is expected to rise.