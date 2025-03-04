After taking down Mike Madigan, top Chicago prosecutor is taking Trump buyout

A corruption-busting prosecutor with a 20-year track record of winning major cases will step down from his job with the United States attorney in Chicago, NBC 5 Investigates learned on Tuesday.

Amarjeet Bhachu has submitted his resignation and will depart a week from Friday as the head of the public corruption and organized crime unit in the Northern District of Illinois.

Bhachu's move caught insiders by surprise after he just obtained a jury conviction in the federal corruption case against Michael Madigan, former Speaker of the Illinois House, considered the most powerful politician in the state for decades.

Madigan was considered untouchable after 50 years of serving in the Illinois General Assembly. So was ex-Chicago Ald. Edward Burke, who Bhachu also took down on corruption charges in 2023.

"Amar Bhachu has served the citizens of Chicago and the United States with distinction," said acting U.S. Attorney Morris Pasqual.

"Amar holds a rightful place on the list of distinguished Assistant United States Attorneys who have served in this district. He made our office better each and every day. I cannot thank Amar enough for his unwavering, humble leadership and wise counsel over the past 21 years, and I wish him the best going forward," Pasqual said.

Several sources familiar with Bhachu's decision said he is taking advantage of "the Trump buyout" that allows for full pay until September, even though Bhachu will leave office this month.

Federal justice sources told NBC Chicago the long-time prosecutor has not announced he is accepting a job elsewhere -- or in the private sector. However, his track record of winning major cases is expected to make him a hot commodity on the attorney market should he decide to look for work.

Bhachu graduated with a law degree from Georgetown University in 1996, the same year he was admitted to practice law in Illinois.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Prior to the Madigan and Burke convictions, Bhachu was well known in courthouse circles as the supervisor of criminal cases targeting former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich and the Chicago Outfit.

For years he has worn two hats, overseeing public corruption prosecutions and also organized crime cases. He took part in the landmark Family Secrets mob murders case in 2007. That case saw five major Chicago mob figures sent to prison for lengthy terms and several of their underlings also convicted.

A replacement has not been announced.