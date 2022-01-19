3 Illinois Men Charged in Connection With Jan. 6 Capitol Attack

Three men from Illinois were charged Wednesday in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, bringing the total number of people from Illinois who have been charged in the insurrection to 22.

Cody Vollan, Anthony Carollo, both of Lockport, and Jeremiah Carollo, of Glen Carbon, are each facing four federal charges, according to the criminal complaint filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Anthony Carollo 23, and Jeremiah Carollo, 45, are brothers, according to the complaint, and 31-year-old Vollan is their cousin.

They were charged with one count each of: entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building, per the complaint.

Federal prosecutors say law enforcement became aware that mobile devices connected with each of the three men's Google accounts were likely located in and around the restricted area of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, based on geolocation data obtained via search warrant served on the tech giant.

Authorities say the recovery phone numbers listed on each man's Google account were registered with their respective phone service providers at the same home addresses on file for each individual with the Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles.

According to the complaint, officers reviewing video footage from the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, identified images of the three men that appeared to match their driver's license photos.

Federal prosecutors say the FBI interviewed all three men, as well as another relative, individually in late October and early November. Authorities said all three admitted to traveling to Washington, D.C., together and entering the Capitol building. The men also identified themselves and each other in multiple photos from that day, according to the complaint.

Attorney information for the men was not immediately available.

Their arrests bring the total number of people from Illinois charged in connection with the attack on the Capitol to 22. Seven of those have taken plea deals, with one sentenced to 30 days in jail, two others to two years probation and four awaiting sentencing.

They are among more than 700 people nationwide facing federal charges.