illinois midterm election

With Several Big Races Yet to Be Called, See the Latest Illinois Election Results

After polls close Tuesday evening on Election Day 2022 in Illinois, NBC Chicago will host live results

LIVE election results can be found here. Watch special election coverage from NBC Chicago in the player above.

As votes continue to be counted in Illinois, several big races have yet to be called.

With results still trickling in, the balance of the Illinois Supreme Court, the future of the Workers' Rights Amendment and a number of contentious races remain undecided.

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. in Illinois.

Already, some big projections have been made in the race for Illinois governor, with J.B. Pritzker predicted to win a second term.

Other projections include Sen. Tammy Duckworth slated for reelection, Alexi Giannoulias set to become the next secretary of state and a number of congressional district races.

Illinois Midterm Election 2022 6 hours ago

What Happens if the Illinois Workers' Rights Amendment Passes?

2022 Illinois Midterm Results 2 hours ago

Who Won the Race for Governor in Illinois? See Latest Results and Projections

Top races, voting FAQ and more. Get everything you need before Election Day with our Voters Guide.

This article tagged under:

illinois midterm electionelection resultsillinois election resultsvoting results
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us