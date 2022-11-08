With Several Big Races Yet to Be Called, See the Latest Illinois Election Results

LIVE election results can be found here. Watch special election coverage from NBC Chicago in the player above.

As votes continue to be counted in Illinois, several big races have yet to be called.

With results still trickling in, the balance of the Illinois Supreme Court, the future of the Workers' Rights Amendment and a number of contentious races remain undecided.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. in Illinois.

Already, some big projections have been made in the race for Illinois governor, with J.B. Pritzker predicted to win a second term.

Other projections include Sen. Tammy Duckworth slated for reelection, Alexi Giannoulias set to become the next secretary of state and a number of congressional district races.