What's Open and Closed on Election Day? Post Offices, Banks and More

With Election Day quickly approaching, you may be wondering whether businesses will be open as usual, if mail will be delivered and whether government offices will be closed.

The short answer - it depends on where you live.

Whether or not Election Day is classified a holiday varies widely across the country and in Illinois. In some areas, it may seem like a normal weekday. In others, it might resemble what you would expect on other holidays.

Election Day isn't currently considered a federal holiday, meaning federal offices will remain open as usual. The U.S. Postal Service will deliver mail as regularly scheduled, and post offices will operate during regular hours.

Other federal agencies, such as the Social Security Administration, will also follow their typical daily schedule.

While not recognized as one federally, Election Day is a holiday in Illinois and 10 other states. As a result, state offices, including the Illinois Secretary of State Driver Services facilities, will be closed.

Departments and offices operated by Cook County will also be shut down for the day, as it's also considered a legal holiday by the county.

In the city of Chicago, Election Day isn't listed as a holiday on its website, meaning city offices are expected to be open for business. Chicago Public Schools, however, says classes won't be in session, as its schools and offices will be closed in observance.

Statewide, multiple university systems, such as the University of Illinois and Illinois State University, will be closed for the entire day.

While some banks may be closed, some of the largest U.S. banks will remain open, including: Bank of America, Chase Bank and Key Bank.

Businesses will largely operate on regular hours, although some may open later to provide employees designated time for voting.