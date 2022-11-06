Unsure if You Are Registered to Vote Ahead of Election Day? Here's How to Find Out

As Election Day inches closer, you may be hoping to cast your ballot on Tuesday, but can't remember if you've already registered to vote.

Luckily, in Illinois, it's pretty easy to find out. All you have to do is head to the Illinois State Board of Elections website to check your voter registration status. If it reveals you haven't registered to vote this time around, there's no need to worry.

In Illinois, you can still register in person at your local precinct on Election Day. Make sure to bring two forms of identification, with at least one of them showing your current address, according to elections officials. Acceptable forms of identification include a driver's license, utility bill, bank statement and paycheck.

Deadlines to register by mail and online have passed for the upcoming election, so registering in person is your only option if you want to vote on Tuesday.

Unsure of where your local polling place is? Find out here by entering your zip code.