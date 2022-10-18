2022 Illinois Midterms

See Who Will Be On Your Ballot in Illinois for the General Election

To find out who you can vote for in many of the major races - including ones for governor, congress and in the state legislature - enter your address below

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

There are several important races happening in Illinois for the November election, so we've created a tool to help you learn who your representatives are - and who's running against them - before you vote.

To find out who you can vote for in many of the major races - including ones for governor, congress and in the state legislature - enter your address below:

Source: Illinois State Board of Elections
Amy O’Kruk/NBC

For a complete sample ballot, including all local and judicial races, be sure to visit your local election authority's website. In Chicago, that's the Chicago Board of Elections. In Cook County outside of the city, and in the surrounding suburban counties, your local election authority is your county clerk's office.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For more information on voting in the Illinois Midterms election click here.

This article tagged under:

2022 Illinois MidtermsIllinois Midtermselection illinois 2022general election illinois
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us