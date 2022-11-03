Biden to Visit Chicago Area Friday, Likely Stumping For Suburban Democrats Ahead of Election Day

With just six days before polls close for the 2022 Illinois Midterm Elections, The White House on Wednesday confirmed that President Joe Biden on Friday will be in the Chicago area to stump for Democrats ahead of some of the suburbs' tightest congressional races.

While the White House would not confirm exactly where President Biden will visit, he's expected to focus on boosting suburban Chicago congressional incumbents, including 6th District Congressman Sean Casten of Downers Grove.

The race in Illinois’ redrawn 6th congressional district is coming down to the wire, with Democratic incumbent Sean Casten and Orland Park Mayor and Republican candidate Keith Pekau both getting some high-profile support from the leaders of their respective parties.

Casten, who defeated fellow Rep. Marie Newman in this year’s Democratic primary, appeared at a reproductive health forum with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last week.

And Pekau, who beat a crowded field in the Republican primary, will appear at a rally Friday with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the man who could become the new speaker if Republicans take control of the House.

Redistricting, which took place in Illinois in 2021, has significantly changed the makeup of the 6th district, which is now larger and includes many of Chicago's southwest suburbs. The district, once a solid Republican seat, shifted to blue four years ago when Sean Casten defeated Republican incumbent Peter Roskam.

“Some of the new parts of the district, some folks don’t know me as well, don’t know the issues as well, and you have to go out and communicate with them,” Casten said in an interview with NBC 5 Chicago. “As long as voters are educated and as long as voters get out and vote, I feel good about our prospects.”

“The people in Mount Greenwood and Beverly and Palos Hills and Heights, they don’t buy into this ‘woke left’ agenda,” said Pekau, also in an interview with NBC 5 Chicago.

Wednesday, the Congressional Leadership Fund — which supports Republicans — said it is making a $1.8 million ad buy in the closing days of the campaign. The Democratic House Majority PAC, according to a Wednesday Politico story, made a $650,000 ad buy to bolster Casten.

The White House on Wednesday also confirmed that Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit Chicago on Sunday.

The vice president’s office said Harris will “deliver remarks” at an Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders event in Chicago. Another source said the stop is likely an event for the AAPI Victory Fund, a political action committee. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., an Asian American, and on the Tuesday ballot, is also scheduled to attend the event.

Harris is the first woman, first Black person and Asian American person to be vice president.

Tensions Rise as Election Draws Near

With less than a week to go, concerns about rising tensions and violent tone around the election are coming to light after a Lakeview man earlier this week was charged with allegedly sending Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey a voicemail threatening to "mutilate and kill" him.

Scott Lennox, 21, of 3300 N. Lake Shore Drive, is charged with one felony count each of threatening a public official, telephone harassment and harassment by electronic communications, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office.

In a statement to NBC Chicago, Bailey implored the state to come together to "fight for the safety and prosperity of every Illinoisan."

“Divisive, inflammatory, and misleading rhetoric is driving hatred across our state as some attempt to label political opponents as dangerous threats," Bailey said. "Whether we agree or disagree on policies, we are all Americans. I pray this young man gets the help he needs. We must bring our state together and fight for the safety and prosperity of every Illinoisan."

According to a Chicago police report, Lennox left Bailey a voicemail at 10:27 p.m. Oct. 28 in which he threatened to "mutilate and kill" him. Illinois State Police learned Lennox used his cellphone to make the threats against Bailey.

Police said Lennox admitted making the threats. He was arrested at 10 p.m. Monday at his Chicago home. He’ll appear for a bond hearing in Cook County later Wednesday.

Bailey's opponent, Democratic incumbent J.B. Pritzker tweeted in response to the incident, "The violent rhetoric and division we're seeing across our country is unacceptable. Hatred in any form has no home in Illinois."

The Chicago Sun-Times wire contributed to this article.