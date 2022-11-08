Live Illinois Election Results: The Race for Governor

Voters watching election results in Illinois on Tuesday will undoubtedly be watching to see who wins the most high-profile and contentious race in this midterm: the race for governor.

There are three candidates on the ballot: incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Republican challenger state Sen. Darren Bailey and Libertarian Scott Schluter.

Once polls close Tuesday evening, Illinois votes will be counted and residents will anxiously await the results.

See them flow in live below once the polls close Tuesday:

First elected in 2018, Pritzker is now running for a second term. A venture capitalist and heir to the Hyatt hotel fortune, Pritzker's net worth is an estimated $3.6 billion, according to Forbes - making him the richest elected official in the U.S. and capable of self-funding his campaigns. He spent more than $171.5 million of his personal fortune on his first run and has put another $152 million into his campaign account since.

A third-generation farmer from downstate Xenia, Bailey served one term in the Illinois House of Representatives beginning in 2019 before successfully running for the 55th District state Senate seat in 2020. He garnered more widespread name recognition when he sued Pritzker over the governor's stay-at-home order in the early days of the pandemic. In the legislature, Bailey is part of the “Eastern Bloc,” which in 2019 backed a resolution to separate Chicago from the rest of the state. While Bailey has since walked back that effort, he has still been largely critical of the city, repeatedly calling it a “hellhole.”

Schluter, of Marion, is an Air Force veteran, a diesel technician and the chair of the Southern Illinois Libertarian Party, according to his website.

