Illinois Secretary of State Facilities Among Some Offices Closed on Election Day Tuesday

If you've been waiting to get your Real ID or renew your Illinois driver's license in person, Election Day is not the day to do it.

All Illinois Secretary of State offices and facilities will be closed on Tuesday, Secretary of State Jesse White said in a statement, "in observance of Election Day." Facilities will reopen on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

There is a virtual option, though. Head to the Secretary of State's website for online services like applying for a duplicate driver’s license or renewing your license plate stickers.

Secretary of State in-person hours aren't the only things that look different on Tuesday. Election Day's classification as a holiday varies across the country and even here in Illinois, which means what's open and what isn't depends on where you live.

The U.S. Postal Service will deliver mail, for example, and post offices will operate during regular hours, because Election Day isn't currently considered a federal holiday. Other federal agencies, such as the Social Security Administration, will also follow their typical daily schedule.

Still, Election Day is a holiday in Illinois and 10 other states. As a result, state offices, including the Illinois Secretary of State driver services facilities, will be closed.

Departments and offices operated by Cook County will also be shut down for the day, as it's also considered a legal holiday by the county.

In the city of Chicago, Election Day isn't listed as a holiday on its website, meaning city offices are expected to be open for business. Chicago Public Schools, however, says classes won't be in session, as its schools and offices will be closed in observance.

According to the Illinois State Board of Elections, the day is considered a "legal school holiday." Schools that are closed for the day can then be used as potential polling places, according to state law.

This, however, only applies to public schools.

Statewide, multiple university systems, such as the University of Illinois and Illinois State University, will be closed for the day.

While some banks may be closed, some of the largest U.S. banks will remain open, including: Bank of America, Chase Bank and Key Bank.

Businesses will largely operate on regular hours, although some may open later to provide employees designated time for voting.