Live Illinois Election Day Updates: Polls Are Officially Open Across the State

The day for you to exercise your civic duty is finally here: The 2022 Illinois midterm elections.

Voters on Tuesday across the state are being asked to weigh on everything from who should be the next Governor of Illinois, to which judges should sit on the Illinois to Supreme Court, to whether or not the state constitution should be amended.

And then of course, there are dozens of local referendums, as well as newly drawn districts in the suburbs where congressmen are facing heated races.

We'll be posting live updates here throughout the day about what Election Day looks like across Illinois, how to get results, how to find your designated polling place and more.

7:20 a.m. — Pritzker Vs. Bailey: Where Things Stand for the Illinois Governors' Race

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is predicting a large victory as he seeks re-election for a second term in a heated race against Illinois Sen. Darren Bailey.

In a last minute attempt to attract voters, Pritzker appeared at a rally in Rockford Monday where he recalled his 16-point win in 2018 against then-Gov. Bruce Rauner.

However, some say, after a pandemic, a spike in crime and inflation concerns, a 16-point win would be tough to recreate.

"I'd be surprised," said political strategist Thom Serafin. "I think the race is somewhere between four and eight points right now,"

7 a.m. — Yes, You Can Bring Notes in With You to Vote

Yes, you can bring notes (or your phone) in the ballot booth with you to vote. But no, you cannot take a ballot selfie -- it's against the law.

Whether this is the first or fortieth Illinois election you're voting in, it's a good idea to brush up on the do's and don'ts of voting in-person on Election Day. Here's a recap.

6:40 a.m. — Early Voting Turnout is Higher Some Suburbs Than it Is in the City

Voters in DuPage county wasted no time headed to the polls early Tuesday morning.

Just after when polls opened, , NBC 5 Chicago reporter Lisa Chavarria reported from Elmhurst that officials in the Chicago suburb said early voter turnout numbers show that many took advantage of mail-in voting.

In Chicago, early voter turnout overall is down compared to the 2018 midterms the Chicago Board of Elections said early Tuesday, but a surge on the last day of early voting helped to bring those numbers up a bit. According officials, more than 269,000 people cast their ballot Monday.

Another note about DuPage county -- unlike other counties in the state that have designated Election Day polling places, DuPage county voters can vote at any DuPage county voting location.

DuPage County sits in Illinois' newly redrawn 6th congressional district -- a district that is seeing one of the more competitive races for congress.

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Sean Casten, a scientist and entrepreneur from Downers Grove, is running for a third term. In 2018, he became the first Democrat to represent the 6th District in decades when he ousted longtime Rep. Peter Roskam. The district was a major target for Democrats after 2016, when Roskam held the seat even though Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton won it by 7 points over President Donald Trump.

Casten won a second term in 2020 by fending off a challenge from former state Rep. Jeanne Ives, with the district serving as a sort of bellwether in recent election cycles defined across the U.S. by suburban voters trending more Democratic than they've historically voted.

The district boundaries changed with redistricting following the 2020 U.S. Census, shifting south to include more suburban communities in southwestern Cook County. The remap also resulted in a competitive primary this year for Casten, who defeated fellow incumbent Democratic Rep. Marie Newman in June.

He now faces the GOP nominee, Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau. Pekau is an Air Force veteran and business owner who was elected mayor in 2017. He defeated six other candidates in the Republican primary and has since made law enforcement and crime a major focus of his campaign, specifically the state-level criminal justice reform measure known as the SAFE-T Act that, among several changes, ends cash bail in Illinois in 2023.

6:20 a.m. — Yes, You Can Register to Vote on Election Day in Illinois

Along with Election Day comes the age-old question: Wait, am I registered to vote?

It's ok if you don't know the answer to that question...yet. You can lookup your voter registration using Illinois' State Board of Election's voter registration lookup tool here.

If you aren't registered to vote, don't worry -- in Illinois, you can register to vote, and vote, on Election Day.

However, you'll need to make sure you visit a voting location that offers same-day registration. You can search for that here.

If you are registering to vote, or you've had a change of address and need to re-register to vote, make sure to bring two forms of identification with your correct mailing address on it. These can be in the form of utility bills or pay stubs.

Here's more information on that.

6 a.m. — Polls in Illinois Are Officially Open

The doors are officially open.

According to the Illinois State Board of Elections, all polling places across the state, no matter where you live, are scheduled to be open at 6 a.m., and close at 7 p.m.

According to a Tuesday morning update from the Chicago Board of Elections, the best time in Chicago to avoid lines are mid-morning, and mid-afternoon.

And remember -- if you're in line after the polls close at 7 p.m., you can still vote. As long as you line up before the polls close, you're good to go.