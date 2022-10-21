Here's How to Find Your Polling Place in Illinois as 2022 General Election Nears

If you prefer to cast your ballot on Election Day, instead of voting ahead of time, you likely have just one option: going to your designated polling places.

If you're not sure where to go or just want to double check the location remains the same as past years, you can find your polling place on the State Board of Elections website. All you need to do is enter your address.

For those who live in Chicago, your polling location may have changed this election, as is the case for many across the city. Thousands of voters are being urged to check where their polling places are after significant changes were made to the city’s precinct maps.

"What will be different in Chicago for the Nov. 8 primary is that the Chicago Board of Elections just got done redoing the redistricting process, so voters will be finding themselves within new ward lines," said Chicago Board of Elections spokesman Max Bever in an interview with NBC Chicago.

In addition to the new ward lines, Bever said many voters will also find themselves in an entirely new precinct.

Voters can visit the CBOE website for the latest information.

Now, if you already requested a mail-in ballot but would rather vote in-person on Election Day, you can do that too.

Voters are allowed to vote in person if they choose, but must fulfill one of several requirements to do so.

According to state officials, voters can hand their mail-in ballot over to election judges, or a portion of the ballot if they want to cancel their vote.

Voters can also choose to fill out and sign an affidavit stating that they did not receive their ballot in the mail, or they can fill out an affidavit saying that they did send in their ballot, but that the local election authority did not receive it.

Voters can find information on deadlines, early voting and any other election-related questions on the Illinois State Board of Elections’ website, or on your local county clerk's website.