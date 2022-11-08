Champaign County officials reported connectivity issues and computer servicer performance problems on Election Day, possibly due to cyber attacks as the county says it has been targeted repeatedly in the last month.

The Champaign County Clerk's office said its IT team "prevented these attacks from being successful and the Clerk's website has remained secured."

"No data or information has been compromised and the election is secure," the office said in a statement to NBC Chicago. "These cyber-attacks are a strategic and coordinated effort to undermine and destabilize our democratic process. The intent is to discourage you from voting. Please do not fall victim to this."

While the office said the issues could lead to some delays, it urged voters to "please stay in line" and said it was "committed to making sure every voter has a chance to cast their ballot."

"Election judges and staff are doing everything they can to process voters according to the requirements of election law while navigating these attacks," the clerk's office said. "We appreciate your patience and commitment to our democratic process."

The Illinois State Board of Elections said it is unaware of any other counties being impacted by such issues.

Illinois State Police first reported the issue around noon Tuesday, the board of elections said.

An investigation into the issues is expected to be turned over to federal investigators.



