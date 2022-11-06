Candidates for Illinois Governor, Secretary of State Make Final Pushes to Sway Voters

Prominent politicians stopped in Illinois this past weekend in an attempt to build support for candidates in key races - with Election Day drawing near by day.

President Joe Biden stumped for Reps. Lauren Underwood and Sean Casten and spoke at an event in Joliet regarding Medicare and Social Security. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who's being challenged by Illinois Sen. Darren Bailey, didn't attend the event.

He appeared alongside Vice President Kamala Harris at a campaign rally Sunday where both reminded voters about the issue of abortion access.

"Donald Trump's puppet Darren Bailey, well he wants to take us backward," Pritzker said. "He thinks it's okay to force a 13-year-old rape victim to give birth."

Bailey and Pritzker are also divided over public safety.

"When you dial 911 you want someone to answer, right?" Pritzker said. "If there's someone on the police force that's not doing the right thing, they got to go. But I'm with all of you, we got to make sure we have police out there."

While Pritzker spoke at a West Side church, Bailey weighed in from his campaign bus.

"J.B. Pritzker, Lori Lightfoot, Kim Foxx have created everything," Bailey said.

Bailey, who previously called Chicago a "hellhole," hasn't backed down from the comment.

"I will be the person to stand with the people arm-in-arm of Chicago to fix the problems of the city, to restore the greatness," he said.

Another race that's garnered widespread attention is the battle to become Illinois' Secretary of State, with longtime incumbent Jesse White retiring.

Alexi Giannoulias, former Illinois treasurer, didn't have White's or Pritzker's endorsement in the primary, but does have their support now. Republican Illinois Rep. Dan Brady, who has the endorsement of former Gov. Jim Edgar, said he sees a path with disgruntled Democrats.

"We keep seeing the momentum, it's increasing," Brady said. "We're getting closer and closer as each day gets closer to the election itself, and we're very very good, very very pumped."

"I'm always optimistic, I know a lot of people like to vote on Election Day, but everyone needs to come out and vote," Giannoulias said.

While both the Secretary of State and governor's races have favored the Democratic candidates, polls have inched closer in recent days.