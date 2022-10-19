A Step-By-Step Guide to Voting by Mail in Illinois For the 2022 Election

According to the Illinois Board of Elections, there are several ways to vote in Illinois: In-person on Election Day, in-person before Election Day during early voting, or voting by mail.

If you are planning to vote by mail, there are key dates to pay attention to, and certain steps you'll need to take in order to make sure your vote is counted.

As Election Day approaches on Nov. 8, here's a step by step guide to voting by mail in Illinois.

Step 1. Make Sure You Are Registered to Vote in Illinois

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In order to vote by mail in Illinois, you'll need to make sure your Illinois voter registration is up to date.

You can check to see if -- and to what address -- you are registered to vote in Illinois, by using the state's voter registration lookup tool, here.

If you do not have an Illinois driver's license, or you recently moved to a new address, you'll need to either update your registration, or sign an affidavit at your polling place.

In Illinois, in order to register to vote, residents must:

Be a U.S. citizen

Be 18 years or older by Election Day

Be a resident of the precinct at least 30 days prior to Election Day

Deadlines to keep in mind:

If you are not registered to vote, or you need to update your registration, the deadline to register online is Oct. 23

You can also register to vote in-person, up until, and on, Nov. 8 -- Election Day.

A list of where you can register to vote can be found here.

If you recently moved and need to change your voter registration, you may be able to do so online. In order to update your voter registration online, you'll need:

An Illinois drivers license or state ID number

The last 4 digits of your social security number

The date your Illinois driver's license or state ID was issued

If you do not have those items, you'll need to update your registration in-person.

Step 2. Request a 'Vote by Mail' Ballot

In Illinois, any registered voter can vote by mail. However, registered voters are not automatically sent a mail-in ballot unless the voter specifically requests one for an election. This request can be made online, by mail, or in-person.

However, in order to request a mail-in ballot online, your voter registration must be accurate. If you need to update your voter registration, or the address on file is incorrect, you will not be able to request a mail-in ballot using the state's online system. Instead, you'll need to contact your county clerk.

"If we do not have your driver's license/state ID or your Social Security number on file, you will not be able to complete this application online unless you update your voter registration," the Cook County Clerk says.

Requesting a 'vote by mail' ballot online

Voters can request a mail-in ballot by first selecting their jurisdiction here. From there, voters will be taken to their county's website to complete the process. However, before your county sends you a mail ballot, they'll need to verify your information first.

"Once we verify your registration and process your application, we will send a paper ballot to the mailing address you designate in your application," Cook County says.

Requesting a 'vote by mail ballot' by mail

Voters can also download a vote by mail request and mail it to their county clerk, or request a mail-in ballot in person at their county clerk's office.

How to permanently request a 'vote by mail' ballot

In some counties, including Cook county, registered voters can opt to permanently vote by mail, which will ensure that a mail-in ballot is automatically sent to the voter ahead each election, rather than a voter having to request a mail-in ballot each time.

"Cook County is now offering Permanent Vote By Mail," the clerk's website says. "This option will allow you to vote by mail in all subsequent elections held in Cook County. You will still have the option to vote by mail in a single election if you so choose."

To see if a permanent vote by mail option is available in your jurisdiction, contact your local county clerk.

Deadlines to keep in mind:

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot via the online system, or by mailing a request, is Nov. 3.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot in-person at your county clerk's office is Nov. 7.

Step 3: Fill Out and Sign Your Ballot

After you've exercised your civic duty, make sure to sign your ballot.

According to the Cook County clerk, "the signature on your ballot will be compared against the signature in your voter file before your ballot is counted."

Step 4: Return Your Ballot by the Deadline

According to the Illinois Board of Elections, there are several different ways to return your mail-in ballot.

If you are mailing your ballot back, it must be post-marked by Nov. 8 and received by Nov. 22.

If you are dropping off your ballot in-person to your county clerk's office or a drop box, it must be received by Nov. 8.

In Cook County, there are ballot drop boxes at all early voting locations. Check the map here, or visit your county clerk website to find a location near you.

The state of Illinois does not offer ballot tracking, so you will not be notified once your ballot is counted.

You can have someone else drop off your mail-in ballot for you at the county clerk's office. However, the state says, if another person drops your mail-in ballot off at your county clerk's office, they may be required have to sign an affidavit swearing that they're doing it on your behalf.

"Unless you require assistance, do not let anyone else mark your ballot; do not let anyone force or coerce you into voting for any candidate; and do not let anyone, other than a close relative or authorized messenger, mail, deliver or handle your voted ballot," the Cook County Clerk says.

What Happens if Your Ballot is Rejected?

If your ballot is rejected for any reason, you will be notified, the state says. And in some cases, voters may have the opportunity to cure a rejected ballot.

"The election authority is required to notify a voter within two days if a ballot has been rejected," the Illinois Board of Elections says. "If there is an issue with a signature, the voter will be given the opportunity to submit a statement that the ballot was completed and sent by the voter in order to have the ballot counted."

"If the ballot is damaged or arrives improperly sealed, the voter will be given options including voting in person or reissuing a mail ballot if time permits," the board continues.

"However, a damaged or unsealed ballot that arrives after Nov. 3 cannot be cured."

Can I Vote in Person if I Receive a Mail-in Ballot?

Voters are allowed to vote in person if they choose, but must fulfill one of several requirements to do so.

According to state officials, voters can hand their mail-in ballot over to election judges, or a portion of the ballot if they want to cancel their vote.

Voters can also choose to fill out and sign an affidavit stating that they did not receive their ballot in the mail, or they can fill out an affidavit saying that they did send in their ballot, but that the local election authority did not receive it.

Voters can find information on deadlines, early voting and any other election-related questions on the Illinois State Board of Elections’ website, or on your local county clerk's website.