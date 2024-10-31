Yes, you can register to vote on Election Day in Illinois. Here's how

Illinois’ regular voter registration deadline has passed, but residents wanting to cast ballots still can take advantage of grace period registration.

That form of registration remains open through Election Day, meaning that would-be voters can come to participating polling places even on the day of the election, register, and then cast ballots.

Here’s a step-by-step process of how it works.

Step 1: Determine eligibility to vote

Residents must be eligible to cast ballots. That means they must:

-Be a U.S. citizen

-Be 18 years of age or older by the date of the election

-May not be serving a prison sentence as a result of a conviction

-May not claim the right to vote in another location

Step 2: Find a site to register to vote

If a resident is eligible to vote, they must then find a grace period registration site. Most Illinois polling places do offer same-day voter registration, including on Election Day, but just to make sure you are able to register, residents are encouraged to visit the Board of Elections’ website.

All county clerk’s offices offer grace period voter registration as well.

Step 3: Present proper identification

To register to vote, a prospective voter must present two forms of identification, with at least one of those forms showing their current address.

State-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards, FOID cards, vehicle registration, bank statements and a variety of other forms of identification are accepted, according to officials.

A full list can be found on the Lake County Clerk’s Office’s website.

Step 4: Vote

Once a voter has met all three of those criteria, they can then cast their ballots immediately upon registering to vote.

According to the state’s Board of Elections, those ballots cannot later be revoked, so voters are encouraged to take their time to fill out their ballots properly.

Any other questions can be answered via the board’s website.