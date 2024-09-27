With the vice presidential debate days away, here's what to know

As polls continue to show a tight race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump and the 2024 U.S. presidential election inches closer, the nation is just days away from the election season's lone vice presidential debate

Democratic vice presidential nominee and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will face off against Ohio U.S. Senator and Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance in next Tuesday's debate.

Walz and Vance will look to contrast their stances on issues with just over a month remaining until the election -- in what will likely serve as the final meeting between presidential or vice presidential candidates until Election Day.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of time:

When is the VP debate?

While questions remain over a potential second presidential meeting, Walz and Vance agreed to a debate hosted by CBS News on Oct. 1.

Walz posted a message on social media last month saying, “See you on October 1, JD.”

The Harris-Walz campaign followed up with a message of its own, saying Walz "looks forward to debating JD Vance — if he shows up.”

Vance posted on X that he would accept the Oct. 1 invitation.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Who will moderate the VP debate?

“CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan of “Face the Nation” will moderate the Oct. 1 debate, according to the network.

What about another presidential debate?

While the vice presidential debate remains in place, what will happen with next for the presidential candidates isn't clear.

It had been anticipated that the first debate might be the only meet-up for Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, but while the Democratic nominee has said she’s “ready” for another one, Trump has expressed hesitation.

Harris said on Saturday that she would be open to debating Trump for a second time, just ahead of the November election.

"I will gladly accept a second presidential debate on October 23. I hope @realDonaldTrump will join me," Harris wrote in an X post.

In a post on Truth Social, however, Trump wrote there would be "no third debate."

When is the presidential election?

Voters will officially head to the polls on Nov. 5 for Election Day, though early voting starts significantly earlier in many states.

In Illinois, early voting will begin on Sept. 26 and will run through Nov. 4, with Election Day voting held at a designated polling place from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 5.