Who controls the House of Representatives? Races left to be called and where things stand

Though control over the U.S. House of Representatives still hangs in the balance after Election Day 2024, Republicans were inching closer to victory Tuesday morning with more seats gained but more than a dozen races still uncalled.

According to NBC News, as of Tuesday morning, 10 of those races were considered "key" efforts by both parties to grab control of the chamber. NBC News reported key races remained uncalled in Iowa, Maine, Ohio, Oregon, Arizona, California and Alaska.

As things stand, Republicans will take control of the White House with President-elect Donald Trump, and the GOP will also control the Senate, flipping three seats in a tough election year for the Democrats.

In the House, though, Republicans need only three more seats to secure a majority. Democrats would need 12.

Here’s where things stand as of Tuesday morning.

Who will control the House?

As of Tuesday morning, Republicans held a strong advantage to win the house, so far securing 215 seats to the Democrats' 206.

A total of 14 seats have yet to be called, 10 of them deemed "key" races to watch.

Of those, Republicans were currently ahead in seven of them.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

See the latest results and which races are still left uncalled: