Who controls the House of Representatives? Latest results as key races are called

Republicans inched their way closer to a potential House majority after a key race put them within two wins of retaining the gavel Tuesday.

Still, several toss-up races remain in play that could determine which party controls the House next year.

As of Wednesday, the tally sat at 216-208 in favor of Republicans as counting continued in a sliver of races across the country, according to NBC News.

Here's a look at where things stand:

Who will control the House?

As of Wednesday morning, Republicans maintained their advantage, so far securing 216 seats, but Democrats also inched higher, reaching up to 208.

A total of eight seats have yet to be called, 10 of them deemed "key" races to watch.

Of those, Republicans were currently ahead in five.

See the latest results and which races are still left uncalled:

The latest updates on key races

Republican Rep. David Valadao has won reelection in California’s 22nd Congressional District in the state's Central Valley farm belt, defeating Democrat Rudy Salas for the second time.

Valadao is an anomaly — an elected Republican in a heavily Democratic district in a heavily Democratic state. Democrats hold a 14-point registration edge in the district, but Valadao has kept a grip on the seat nonetheless. Valadao held the seat from 2013 until 2019, lost it for a term, then won it back in a 2020 rematch with Democrat T.J. Cox.

National Republican Congressional Committee spokesperson Ben Petersen said in a statement that Central Valley voters “picked a farmer who works with both parties to lower inflation, bring water to the Valley and defend their safety.”

In a region sometimes called America’s salad bowl for its vast agricultural production, Valadao stressed his efforts to secure more water for farmers and his willingness to work across the aisle, while painting Salas as a tax-and-spend Democrat. “David has ignored partisan bickering and demonstrated his commitment to local priorities,” his campaign said in a fundraising pitch.

Salas, considered a moderate, called Valadao a Trump follower posing as a centrist. He previously lost to Valadao in 2022.

Also Tuesday, NBC News called another California race, for Democrat George Whitesides, a former NASA chief of staff who had the support of national Democrats. He won a tough race to unseat Republican incumbent Rep. Mike Garcia in California’s 27th Congressional District.

Garcia conceded Monday, saying he had congratulated Whitesides and would ensure a smooth handoff. Whitesides said in a statement that he had spoken with Garcia and thanked him for his service to the district and the nation. He said he would fight in Congress for good jobs and lower household costs.

Whitesides, who is also a former CEO of Virgin Galactic, said during the campaign that he would use his business experience to solve problems. He spotlighted Garcia’s opposition to abortion rights, calling him an extremist.

California is known as a liberal protectorate — Democrats hold every statewide office, dominate the Legislature and congressional delegation and outnumber registered Republicans by a staggering 2-1 ratio. Still, Republicans retain pockets of political clout in the Southern California suburbs and vast rural stretches including the Central Valley.

In Southern California's 49th District, which straddles San Diego and Orange counties, Democratic Rep. Mike Levin beat back a challenge from Republican Matt Gunderson.