Where to watch vice-presidential debate: Channel, timing and more

Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will face off in a vice-presidential debate Tuesday, marking the first and potentially only time the two candidates will square off.

The debate will follow the two presidential debates that have taken place during this cycle, with President Joe Biden participating in the first debate and Vice President Kamala Harris the second, both against Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump.

Now, Harris and Trump’s running mates will offer their competing visions for the future of the United States, with the presidential election looming in five weeks.

What channel is the vice-presidential debate on?

NBC 5 will offer a live feed of the debate both in the player above and also on air Tuesday night.

NBC News will broadcast the full debate live, and will offer extensive primetime coverage around the event.

The CBS News-hosted debate will get underway at 8 p.m. CT.

Viewers can watch the debate live on their local NBC Station or via the NBC 5 Chicago streaming channel, available 24/7 and free of charge on nearly every platform, including Peacock, YouTube, Roku and many others.

When is the vice-presidential debate?

The debate is scheduled for 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

How long is the debate scheduled to last?

The debate is scheduled to run for 90 minutes, the same as the two presidential debates that have taken place during this year’s election cycle.

A full list of rules can be found on CBS' website.

Where is the debate?

The debate will take place inside the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City.

When is the election?

Election Day is set for Nov. 5, but early voting has already begun in most Illinois counties. Cook County and the city of Chicago will offer early voting beginning on Thursday.