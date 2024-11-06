Who is winning the United States presidential election?

From real-time results to analysis and latest updates, live NBC News coverage of the 2024 general election is slated to continue into the overnight hours on NBC 5 and in the player above.

Watch the live return of election results from our NBC News partners until 10 p.m. Tuesday, then tune in to the NBC 5 News at 10 on NBC 5, followed by national coverage through 5 a.m.

Here's what to know:

Live election results

As votes are tallied, results will appear on NBC Chicago's live election results page.

To track live Illinois election results from around the state, bookmark this page.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE ELECTION RESULTS

Live election coverage

NBC 5 will offer continuous special election coverage on Election Day.

Tune in on television, the NBC Chicago News streaming channel or watch live in the video player on this page for live election coverage that will continue throughout the night and even into the overnight hours as we bring you the latest results, analysis and more.

MAP: Election results

Illinois results:

National results:

Where can I find early clues about how the contest might unfold?

Look to two East Coast battleground states, North Carolina and Georgia, where the results could come in relatively quickly. That doesn't mean we'll get the final results in those states quickly if the returns are close, but they are the first swing states that might offer a sense of what kind of night we're in for.

To go deeper, look to urban and suburban areas in the industrial North and Southeast, where Democrats have made gains since 2020.

In North Carolina, Harris’ margins in Wake and Mecklenburg counties, home to the state capital of Raleigh and the state’s largest city, Charlotte, respectively, will reveal how much Trump will need to squeeze out of the less-populated rural areas he has dominated.

In Pennsylvania, Harris needs heavy turnout in deep blue Philadelphia, but she's also looking to boost the Democrats’ advantage in the arc of suburban counties to the north and west of the city. She has campaigned aggressively in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties, where Biden improved on Clinton’s 2016 winning margins. The Philadelphia metro area, including the four collar counties, accounts for 43% of Pennsylvania’s vote.

Elsewhere in the Blue Wall, Trump needs to blunt Democratic growth in Michigan's key suburban counties outside of Detroit, especially Oakland County. He faces the same challenge in Wisconsin's Waukesha County outside of Milwaukee.