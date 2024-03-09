Where do I vote? Here's how to find your polling place for the 2024 Illinois primary

If you're thinking about voting in Illinois' primary election, but aren't sure where you can cast your ballot, there's no need to worry.

While you can still vote early - by mail or in person - you might want to wait until Election Day - Tuesday, March 19. To find out the closest voting site, The Illinois State Board of Elections operates a "Find Your Polling Place" feature on its website.

However, it's important to note that early voting sites are often not the same sites where Election Day voting takes place.

You can also visit your county clerk's website for more information. Many of the clerk websites provide your nearest polling place after you've entered your home address:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Chicago

Suburban Cook County

DeKalb County

DuPage County

Grundy County

Kane County

Kankakee County

Kendall County

Lake County

LaSalle County

McHenry County

Will County

If you are a resident of Chicago, you can vote at your designated polling place or at one of 51 vote centers open across the city.

What If I'm Not Registered to Vote?

In Illinois, you can register to vote and vote up until, and on, Election Day.

There are three criteria that would-be voters need to fulfill in order to be eligible to register on Election Day.

The voter must be a United States citizen

The voter must be 18 years of age or older on Election Day

The voter must have lived in their precinct for at least 30 days prior to Election Day

Voters have two options if they want to register on Election Day. The first is to go to their county clerk’s office, where they can register and cast a ballot in the election.

The other option is for the voter to go to their respective polling place.

What Do Voters Need to Bring?

If you're registering to vote, you must bring at least two forms of identification, one of which must include the voter’s current address.

Those types of ID include:

Illinois Driver’s License/ID Card

Social Security Card

Valid US Passport

Employee or Student ID

Birth Certificate

Public Aid ID Card

Credit Card

Utility Bill in Applicant’s Name

Lease or Rental Contract

Finally, voters must cast their ballots after they successfully register at either their polling place or their county clerk’s office.

Can I still vote by mail?

If voting by mail is your preference, it's not too late to do so.

Under the Illinois Election Code, voters can apply for a mail ballot up to five days before an election, which this year

is March 14. However, those hoping to vote by mail should apply as early as possible.

The State Board of Elections has created an online system to help guide voters through the process.

I'm Already Registered to Vote. Do I Need to Bring Anything?

You're not required to bring a government-issued photo ID to vote under Illinois law, but it can be helpful to bring one should any questions about registration, address or anything else arise during the voting process.

What Time Do Polls Open on Election Day?

Polls open at 6 a.m. statewide, and will stay open through 7 p.m.

But remember - if you are IN LINE when polls close, you can still vote! So if you're rushing to your polling place at the last minute, don't worry if you see a line -- and don't let anyone try to dissuade you from casting your ballot.