Where can I vote early in Illinois? Polling places, and how to register to vote

With the 2024 election less than three weeks way, voters have already begun casting their ballots in Illinois, and do so through Election Day.

Early voting officially starts in the state 40 days ahead of the election, which fell on Sept. 26 this year, but there are still plenty of opportunities to cast ballots even before Election Day on Nov. 5.

If a would-be voter isn’t registered, there is also still time to do so and to cast ballots in the upcoming election.

Who is eligible to vote early?

Every eligible voter in the state of Illinois can cast an early ballot, with no reason required to do so, according to the state’s Board of Elections.

When is the early voting period?

Early voting began in Illinois on Sept. 26, and will continue through Nov. 4. Expanded offerings of voting sites will be available beginning on Oct. 21, making it even easier for voters to cast ballots in the upcoming election.

Where can I vote early in Illinois?

For a county-by-county breakdown of early voting sites, voters can consult the following list.

City of Chicago

Chicago voters can visit the Voting Supersite at 191 North Clark and the Board of Elections’ offices at 69 West Washington Street.

Additional sites will open on Oct. 21 in all 50 wards. More information can be found on the CBOE website.

Cook County

Early voting is currently available at all five Cook County Circuit Courthouse locations, and at the Clerk’s Office location at 69 West Washington Street. Voting will be available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More locations will open on Oct. 21, and can be found on the clerks’ website.

DeKalb County

Early voting is underway at the Sycamore Campus’ Legislative Center, and will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Additional voting sites will come online Oct. 21, and more information can be found on the county’s website.

DuPage County

DuPage County has five early voting locations around the area. Locations include the Addison Township Office, Bartlett Community Center, Downers Grove Recreation Center, DuPage County Fairgrounds and Naperville Municipal Center will all allow for early voting rom 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

Additional sites will open on Oct. 21, and can be found on the county’s website.

Grundy County

Early voting is underway at the Grundy County Courthouse, the Village of Minooka building and the Coal City Library. Early voting runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Additional information can be found on the clerk’s website.

Kane County

Early voting is currently underway at the Kane County Clerk’s Office in Geneva and the Aurora Satellite Office. Voting hours will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Additional voting sites will begin accepting voters on Oct. 21. A full list can be found on the county’s website.

Kankakee County

Kankakee County voters can vote early at the county clerk’s office, located at 189 East Court Street in Kankakee.

Additional sites in Manteno and Bourbonnais will offer early voting in late October. More information is available on the county clerk’s website.

Kendall County

Voters seeking to vote early in Kendall County can do so at the Kendall County Office Building’s election office, located at 502 South Main Street in Yorkville. Voting is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Additional opportunities will be available at Oswego’s Village Hall beginning Oct. 21. More information can be found on the county clerk’s website.

Lake County

Early voting is currently underway at the Lake County Courthouse’s main lobby, located at 18 North County Street in Waukegan. Early voting will take place between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Additional voting sites will come online Oct. 21. More information can be found on the county’s website.

LaSalle County

Early voting is underway at the LaSalle County Governmental Complex, located at 707 East Etna Road in Ottawa. Voting is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Additional hours will also become available in the month of October, and information is available on the county clerk’s website.

McHenry County

Early voting is getting underway at the county’s Election Center, located at 410 South Eastwood Drive in Woodstock. Voting will be available 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Early voting will expand to multiple locations beginning Oct. 21. More information can be found on the county’s website.

Will County

The Will County Clerk’s Office has opened early voting at their facilities, with hours running from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A slew of additional sites will open for early voting beginning Oct. 21, and more information can be found on the county clerk’s website.

I’m not registered to vote. Can I still vote early?

Residents who want to cast ballots but have not registered to vote prior to the Oct. 8 deadline may still do so through “grace period” registration.

Voters seeking to use “grace period” registration must go to a site authorized by their county’s election authority, typically the county clerk’s office or select early voting locations. Once there, the prospective voter must present two forms of identification, with at least one form of ID showing a current address.

These forms of identification can include a driver’s license or state ID, the last four digits of a Social Security Number, a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check or other documentation. A college or university ID card is also acceptable, as is any postmarked mail addressed to the applicant.

More information can be found on the Board of Elections’ website.

Once registered, the voter will be required to cast their ballot immediately.