When will we know who controls the House? Here are the races left to be called

Control over the U.S. House of Representatives still hangs in the balance, teetering between a Republican or Democratic majority with less than 20 races left to be called.

NBC News has already called the final two states in the presidential election, but a slew of House seats remain up for grabs.

As of Monday morning, NBC News reported 17 races still to be called.

Among the key ones to watch were races in Iowa, Maine, Ohio, California, Arizona, Oregon, Washington and Alaska.

As things stand, Republicans will take control of the White House with President-elect Donald Trump, and the GOP will also control the Senate, flipping three seats in a tough election year for the Democrats.

In the House, Republicans need five more seats to secure a majority, while the Democrats need 13.

Here’s where things stand.

Who will control the House?

As of Monday morning, Republicans still hold an advantage, having flipped six seats in this year’s election cycle. Democrats have flipped five seats, but face an uphill fight to grab control of the House.

A total of 17 seats have yet to be called in the election, with 11 seats considered “key” to efforts by both parties to grab control of the chamber.

Of those, Republicans are currently ahead in seven of them, with Washington’s 4th district a guaranteed Republican seat with two members of the GOP vying for the election win.

See the latest results and which races are still left uncalled: