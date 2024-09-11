When is the vice presidential debate? Here's what to know ahead of November election

With the presidential debate now over, next up comes the vice presidential debate.

Democratic nominee Tim Walz is slated to face off with Republican nominee J.D. Vance in less than a month.

While there remains questions over a potential second presidential meeting, Walz and Vance agreed to a debate hosted by CBS News on Oct. 1.

Walz posted a message on social media last month saying, “See you on October 1, JD.”

The Harris-Walz campaign followed up with a message of its own, saying Walz "looks forward to debating JD Vance — if he shows up.”

Vance posted on X that he would accept the Oct. 1 invitation.

“CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan of “Face the Nation” will moderate the Oct. 1 debate, according to the network.

Both candidates were highlighted during Tuesday night's debate, with both of their names mentioned by the presidential nominees onstage.

In the spin room post-debate, Vance claimed Vice President Kamala Harris is running on “vibes” and joked it makes him feel like he has “taken some psychedelics.”

He argued to Fox News’ Sean Hannity she repeats slogans instead of answering questions honestly, whereas Trump “actually answers the questions because he respects people enough to treat them like citizens.”

Both Harris and Trump pulled from their stump speeches at times during the debate.

But while the vice presidential debate remains in place so far, what will happen with next for the presidential candidates isn't clear.

It had been anticipated that Tuesday night’s debate might be the only meet-up for Harris and Trump, but now the Democratic nominee says she’s “ready” for another one.

In a statement put out immediately following the debate’s conclusion, Harris campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon said the Democrat “commanded” the stage and “is ready for a second debate.”

“Is Donald Trump?” O’Malley Dillon asked.

Trump’s campaign did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on a possible second meeting. Trump initially balked at the arrangements surrounding the ABC News debate, saying he had made the agreement with Biden before the president ended his reelection bid.

In the spin room shortly after the debate, Trump wouldn’t commit to the rematch the Harris campaign has already offered, saying, “I have to think about it” and that he might do it “if it was on a fair network.”

“The reason you do a second debate is if you lose, and they lost,” he told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “But I’ll think about it.”

The morning after the debate, he repeated some of that sentiment.

"In the World of Boxing or UFC, when a Fighter gets beaten or knocked out, they get up and scream, 'I DEMAND A REMATCH, I DEMAND A REMATCH!' Well, it’s no different with a Debate," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. "She was beaten badly last night. Every Poll has us WINNING, in one case, 92-8, so why would I do a Rematch?"

Voters will officially head to the polls just over a month later on Nov. 5 for Election Day, though early voting starts significantly earlier in many states.

In Illinois, early voting will begin on Sept. 26 and will run through Nov. 4, with Election Day voting held at a designated polling place from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 5.