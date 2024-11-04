With mere days until Election Day, many are likely wondering what they'll see on their ballots as they head to the polls.

Beyond the presidential race, there are local races, judge votes and referendum questions to think about.

But what you see will depend on where you live and are registered to vote. (Scroll down for sample ballot)

Illinois is taking an election cycle off from voting in U.S. Senate races, with Sens. Dick Durbin up for reelection in 2026 and Tammy Duckworth in 2028.

However, state voters will be tasked with voting for president, with Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. all on the ballot for that office.

In addition to the presidential race, all 17 of Illinois’ seats in the U.S. House of Representatives will be on the ballot, as will all of the state’s House seats and a third of the state’s Senate seats.

There will also be three advisory questions on the ballot at the statewide level, along with referendums in numerous communities and counties.

Finally, there will be a limited number of races at the municipal and county levels in the 2024 general election.

NBC has put together a tool for voters to determine the races they will see on their ballots this November.

For additional information on which races will appear on your ballot, sample ballots can be found via the NBC Chicago app.

Are there any referendums on the ballot in Illinois?

There are three advisory questions on the ballot in Illinois in November, none of which will be binding, according to the State Board of Elections.

One question will ask whether candidates should be subject to civil penalties if they interfere with an election worker’s official duties. A second will ask if a Constitutional Amendment should be passed imposing an additional 3% tax on income over $1 million to help offer property tax relief. The third question will concern whether reproductive treatments should be covered by health insurance plans in the state.

Voters in some Chicago wards will also face a series of advisory questions. More information on those questions can be found on the NBC Chicago app.

Voters who live outside of the city of Chicago can find information on their referendums here.

How to vote in Illinois

Illinois voters can of course vote on Nov. 5 in the general election, but there are multiple other ways to cast ballots in the state.

The first one available to voters will be early voting, which is currently underway and continuing through election day. Participating polling places can be found on the NBC Chicago app.

Voters can also cast ballots via the mail. Applications to do so can be found on the state Board of Elections’ website, and must be returned no later than five days prior to the election.

Overseas and military voting are also available for Illinois residents who won’t be in the country on Election Day, with a full manual available on the Board of Elections’ website.