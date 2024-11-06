What time is Kamala Harris speaking? Watch her address to the nation live

NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of Harris' remarks starting at 3 p.m. CT in the player above.

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to give what will likely be her official concession speech Wednesday afternoon.

Harris will address the nation for the first time since overnight calls projected Donald Trump will become the next president-elect.

Her address is set to take place at 3 p.m. CT at Howard University in Washington D.C., her alma mater. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will also be in attendance.

The address comes after a Harris campaign spokesperson said the vice president would not be speaking on election night.

"We still have votes to count. We still have states that have not been called yet. We will continue overnight to try to make sure that every vote is counted, that every voice has spoken," campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond said on election night. "So you won't hear from the vice president tonight. But you will hear from her tomorrow, because she will back here tomorrow to address not only the HU family, not only to address her supporters, but to address the nation."

Around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, NBC News projected Trump would become the next President-elect after clinching Wisconsin's 10 Electoral College votes. Those votes put Trump over the edge to secure 276 electoral votes, surpassing the 270 electoral votes needed to win.

The president-elect will also have at least Republican control of the Senate as well. Previously, Democrats held a narrow majority in the senate. Meanwhile, the House is still very much in play.

When Trump takes the oath of office, he will become just the second person in history to serve two non-consecutive terms in the White House, joining Grover Cleveland in that group.

Trump told the audience at his election night party early on Wednesday that it was “time to unite” as a country.

“It’s time to put the divisions of the past four years behind us,” Trump said. “It’s time to unite.”

“We have to put our country first for at least a period of time,” he added. “We have to fix it.”

He promised that he would “not rest until we have delivered the strong safe and prosperous America.”

“Every single day,” Trump said, “I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body.”

