What time do the polls open on Election Day in Illinois, Indiana?

Voters will head to the polls on Election Day this week to cast ballots in a wide variety of races, including the presidency and other high-profile battles.
Illinois voters will choose judges and vote on a series of advisory questions on their ballots, while Indiana voters will choose a new governor and a new senator, among other races.
Here is a rundown of when polls will open in both states.
Illinois
Under Illinois state law, polls open at 6 a.m. CST on Election Day, and remain open until 7 p.m.
Voters who are in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast ballots, according to Illinois law.
Residents who would like to register to vote can do so on Election Day, but must go to a polling place that offers grace-period voter registration. A tool to find information on those polling places can be found on the Illinois Board of Elections’ website.
Local
Indiana
In the state of Indiana, polls open at 6 a.m. local time on Tuesday, and will close at 6 p.m. local time that evening.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
Most of Indiana observes Eastern time, but the counties of Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper all observe Central time, meaning that their polls will be open later.