What time do the polls open on Election Day in Illinois, Indiana?

Voters will head to the polls on Election Day this week to cast ballots in a wide variety of races, including the presidency and other high-profile battles.

Illinois voters will choose judges and vote on a series of advisory questions on their ballots, while Indiana voters will choose a new governor and a new senator, among other races.

Here is a rundown of when polls will open in both states.

Illinois

Under Illinois state law, polls open at 6 a.m. CST on Election Day, and remain open until 7 p.m.

Voters who are in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast ballots, according to Illinois law.

Residents who would like to register to vote can do so on Election Day, but must go to a polling place that offers grace-period voter registration. A tool to find information on those polling places can be found on the Illinois Board of Elections’ website.

Indiana

In the state of Indiana, polls open at 6 a.m. local time on Tuesday, and will close at 6 p.m. local time that evening.

Most of Indiana observes Eastern time, but the counties of Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper all observe Central time, meaning that their polls will be open later.

More information can be found here.