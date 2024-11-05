Voters encounter long lines on final day of early voting in Chicago

Throngs of voters turned out for the last day of early voting at polling places in Chicago on Monday, causing long lines and extensive waits, with some estimated around four hours.

With a close presidential race, many voters are refusing to wait until Election Day and are instead opting to cast their ballots ahead of time.

At one location, the Goldblatt Brothers building, 1633 W. Chicago Ave. in West Town, the line went down Chicago and wrapped around the corner, where it continued along Ashland.

Some people said they arrived at around 11 a.m. and were still waiting several hours later.

"It's extremely important, but it's a terrible experience waiting three hours. This is America. I don't know why we need to be waiting three hours," one voter said.

Most people who talked to NBC Chicago said they didn't expect the long wait - despite the long line.

"I've had several friends that have been voting early, and they all have kind of had the same experience of waiting in line for several hours and kind of coming out and the line's a lot longer than they thought," another voter stated. "I thought I was going to be in a different position the day before but clearly not."

At the supersite downtown, there was a line down Lake Street but voters said the process had been a smooth one.

"I was actually in Lincoln Park, waited for an hour and a half. They told me I had another two hours so I came down here," a third voter said. "It's only been a half hour, so it hasn't been crazy bad. I'm voting early, because I think it matters."

Similar scenes were reported across Chicago and the suburbs last week, with some voters saying they had to wait multiple hours.

Social media users reported long waits at multiple early voting sites Friday on Chicago's North Side, while scenes of lines stretching out the door were seen elsewhere in the area, including in Oak Park.

When it comes to the city, a Chicago Board of Election spokesperson said, "It’s relatively common to see these kinds of lines for Presidential General Elections in Chicago, as this is where over 70% of registered voters routinely show up."

"Some Early Voting sites see much higher voter traffic than other Early Voting sites located in the city, especially along the Lakefront where public transit is more easily available, and especially at Northside locations like the Merlo Library," spokesman Max Bever said Friday.

The Chicago Board of Elections has implemented a "Vote Anywhere" program, which allows early voters who experience long lines at one location to vote at a less crowded, nearby site.