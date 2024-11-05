Decision 2024
Live Election Updates: Indiana called for Trump, NBC News projects

This year's election is expected to produce tight results as voters decide control of Congress and the White House

By NBC Chicago Staff

Voters across the country are casting ballots in this year’s presidential election, and Illinois voters have plenty to decide on here.

Whether weighing in on advisory questions, their next members of Congress or judges, Illinois voters headed to the polls with a lot to decide in 2024.

Shortly after polls closed in Indiana at 6 p.m. Central, the state's Electoral College votes were called for former President Donald Trump by NBC News. Trump also has been projected to win Kentucky, while Vice President Kamala Harris is projected to win Vermont.

Here are the latest headlines from around the Chicago area.

