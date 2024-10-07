Illinois' voter registration deadline arrives. Here's what you need to know

Deadlines to register to vote are coming up all across the country, including in Illinois.

According to the state’s Board of Elections, the deadline to register to vote arrives on this week, but even if voters miss that deadline, there are still ways to be able to cast a ballot in this November’s election.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the voter registration deadline?

In Illinois, voters have until 28 days prior to the election to register. With this year’s election on Nov. 5, the voter registration deadline is Tuesday, October 8.

Who’s eligible to register?

According to the Board of Elections, prospective voters must:

-Be a U.S. citizen

-Be 18 years of age or older on Election Day

-Must live in a precinct for at least 30 days prior to the election

-Must not be currently serving a jail sentence as a result of a conviction

-Must not claim the right to vote anywhere else

How can you register online?

The deadline to register to vote online is Oct. 20, according to the Board of Elections.

Prospective voters can check their registration status on the board’s website, and can fill out a registration form here.

Grace period/same-day voter registration

Voters who miss the October 8 and 20th deadlines can still register to vote and vote on the same day at their local county clerk’s office.

Voters can also register and vote at select polling places, including on Election Day itself. A full list of required documents to present when registering can be found on the state Board of Elections’ website, along with more information on grace period registration.