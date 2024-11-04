How, where to register to vote — and vote — in Illinois on Election Day

Yes, you can register to vote -- and vote -- on Election Day in Illinois. But not all Election Day voting locations have that option available.

Here’s a step-by-step process of how same-day voter registration works in Illinois, and what to know.

Step 1: Are you registered to vote?

Residents must be eligible to cast ballots. That means they must:

-Be a U.S. citizen

-Be 18 years of age or older by the date of the election

-May not be serving a prison sentence as a result of a conviction

-May not claim the right to vote in another location

You may already be registered to vote. Here's how to lookup your voter registration status.

Step 2: Find a site to register to vote

Many Illinois polling places offer Election Day voter registration, but not all. Check with the Illinois State Board of Elections to check where you can register to vote and vote on Election Day near you.

Step 3: Present proper identification

To register to vote, a prospective voter must present two forms of identification, with at least one of those forms showing their current address.

State-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards, FOID cards, vehicle registration, bank statements and a variety of other forms of identification are accepted, according to officials.

A full list can be found on the Lake County Clerk’s Office’s website.

Step 4: Vote

Once a voter has met all three of those criteria, they can then cast their ballots immediately upon registering to vote.

According to the state’s Board of Elections, those ballots cannot later be revoked, so voters are encouraged to take their time to fill out their ballots properly.

Any other questions can be answered via the board’s website.