Taylor Swift fan or not, you might be wondering how to check your voter registration status in Illinois as the 2024 November election nears.

Tuesday, after the close of the first debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, the music superstar endorsed Harris in an Instagram post encouraged her 284 million followers to have a voting plan.

"I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice," Swift's message read, in part. "Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early."

In addition to signing the message as "Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady" Swift left a custom link leading to vote.gov in her Instagram profile. As of Wednesday, more than 337,000 people had clicked on it, NBC News reported.

In Illinois, voters can request to vote by mail, and register to vote up until and on Election Day.

Here's a breakdown of how voting in Illinois works.

Who is Eligible to Register to Vote in Illinois?

Eligible voters in Illinois must

-Be U.S. citizens

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

-Must be 18 years of age on or before Nov. 5, 2024.

-Must have lived in their precinct for at least 30 days prior to the election.

-Must not be serving a prison sentence as a result of a conviction.

Can I Check My Voter Registration?

The state's Board of Elections offers a website for voters to check their status here.

Register to Vote In-Person

Voters can register by going to their local county clerk’s office and filling out the form in-person.

Two forms of valid ID, including one with a voter’s current address, must be provided to complete their registration.

In-person voter registration is also available via local public libraries, as well as various state and local facilities in Illinois.

The deadline for regular voter registration in Illinois is Oct. 9.

Registering to Vote by Mail

Illinois residents can print out a voter registration form on the Board of Elections’ website, and can mail it in to their local election office in their home county.

In order to register to vote by mail, a voter must include their driver’s license or state ID number, or provide the last four digits of their Social Security Number. A photocopy of a valid photo ID, or a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck or other government document can also be used.

Voters registering by mail must have their forms postmarked by Oct. 9, the deadline for voter registration in the state.

Registering to Vote Online

Individuals may also register to vote online via the State Board of Elections’ website here.

Voters using this tool must have their Illinois driver’s license or state ID number, the last four digits of their Social Security Number, and the date their ID card or driver’s license was issued, according to officials.

Online voter registration is open through Oct. 20.

Can I Still Register to Vote After Deadlines?

While deadlines on Oct. 9 and 20 are deadlines for registration, grace-period registration is still available through Election Day.

According to the state, grace-period registration is available at local county clerk’s offices, or at some early voting locations.

The same identification requirements exist in these cases.

Same-day voter registration is also available, with voters able to register and cast ballots up to and including Election Day. Voters must have two-forms of identification, and will vote a provisional ballot that will be approved before votes are certified in the election.

When and Where Does Early Voting Begin?

Early voting is available up to 40 days prior to the election, with this year’s date falling on Sept. 26, according to officials.

More early voting locations will open in the days following, with more information available via the Board of Elections’ website or on your local county's website.