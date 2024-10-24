Are you registered to vote in Illinois? Here's how to check before Election Day

In Illinois, you can vote early and on Election Day -- and you can register to vote then, too. But how can you check and see if you're already registered to vote?

In 2017, Illinois passed legislation for automatic voter registration. That means residents who apply for a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license will be automatically registered to vote unless they specifically opt out, according to officials. Those applying for non-REAL ID-compliant licenses may be asked if they’d like to register to vote.

But that's just one way people can register to vote in Illinois. Residents can also register to vote in person, via mail or online, though some of those deadlines have passed. Residents can also register to vote leading up to and on Election Day.

As Nov. 5 Election Day approaches, here's what to know, and how to check your Illinois voter registration status.

How to check your voter registration status

You can lookup or check to see if you are registered to vote in Illinois using this tool. You'll need to enter your first and last name, and zip code.

Who can register to vote?

According to the Illinois Board of Elections, residents must meet the following criteria:

-Be a U.S. citizen

-Be 18 years of age or older on Election Day

-Must live in a precinct for at least 30 days prior to the election

-Must not be serving a jail sentence as a result of a conviction

-Must not claim the right to vote anywhere else

Register to vote in-person or via mail

Illinois' residents may register online, in-person at the office of the election authority, at Driver's license facilities, with deputy registrars who are appointed in each jurisdiction, or via mail using the Illinois Voter Registration Application available in English and Spanish, according to the Illinois Board of Elections.

Illinois voters can obtain registration forms in a variety of fashions, and can either send it in via the mail or deliver it in-person to their local county clerk’s office. You can find the forms here.

However, the deadline to submit the forms is no more than 28 days from the date of the election, which this year fell on Oct. 8.

Register to vote online

2024 voters had until Oct. 20 to submit their voter registration online.

Grace period registration

Voters who miss deadlines can still register to vote by visiting their local county clerk’s office, or registering to vote at an early polling place, or on Election Day.

There are a list of documents and identification required to do so, which you can find on the state Board of Elections’ website.

Same-day voter registration is also available at select polling places, which you can find on the BOE website.