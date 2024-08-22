2024 election timeline: Key dates for voter registration, early voting in Illinois

As the 2024 Democratic National Convention comes to a close in Chicago, voters now look to the November presidential election -- with plenty of milestone dates to know ahead of time in Illinois.

To prepare voters ahead of the Nov. 5 election, the Illinois State Board of Elections posted a "voting timeline" of key dates covering everything from the beginning of early voting to the last day for mail-in ballots.

As a reminder, you can vote early, in person or by mail, from Sept. 26 through Nov. 4. On Nov. 5, head to your designated Illinois polling place between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Need to register to vote?

"Illinois' residents may register online, in person at the office of the election authority, at Driver's license facilities, with deputy registrars who are appointed in each jurisdiction, or via mail using the Illinois Voter Registration Application available in English and Spanish," the Illinois State Board of Elections wrote.

Here's the link to register to vote online in Illinois. Here's what to know about voter registration in Illinois.

As the country prepares to vote for either former President Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris as the next president, here are the dates to know:

Sept. 20: Vote by mail ballots (Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act)

Last business day for the election authority to mail ballots to persons in the United States Service

Sept. 26: Early Voting Begins

First day for early voting at the office of the election authority and at any additional locations

Sept. 26: Voting by mail begins

First day for the election authority to mail an official ballot

Oct. 8: Close of voter registration

Last day for regular registration or transfer of registration

Oct. 9: Grace period registration and voting begins

First day of grace period registration and voting at the office of the election authority or at a designated location

Oct. 20: Online voter registration closes

Last day for online voter registration

Oct. 31: Last day to mail vote by mail ballots

Last day for the election authority to receive, by mail, an application for a vote by mail ballot

Nov. 4: Last day for early voting

Last day for early voting at the office of the election authority and at any additional locations

Nov. 5: General Election