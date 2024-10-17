Famed former One Direction singer Liam Payne died at the age of 31 Wednesday in a tragic and public death that stunned fans and many around the world.

Here's what we know so far:

What happened to Liam Payne?

Payne fell to his death Wednesday night from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, local officials said.

According to Buenos Aires police, Payne fell from the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel, resulting in “extremely serious injuries.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 911 call reported following the singer's death indicated the hotel had concerns about his behavior prior to the fall.

The same night of the fall, the hotel called 911 saying Payne had "overindulged on drugs and alcohol," according to a transcript of the call.

"We have a guest who is overindulged in drugs and alcohol and ... Well, when he is conscious he breaks, he is breaking the whole room. Well, we need you to send someone, please," the call from the Casa Sur Palermo hotel in Buenos Aires said, according to NBC News.

The caller told the operator police were needed "urgently" because he was at risk.

"The guest is in a room that has a balcony and, well, we are a little afraid that he might do something life-threatening," the caller said, according to audio obtained via local media by Telemundo.

The caller did not mention Payne by name, only saying it was a "guest" who had been there for two or three days.

Firefighters were seen removing Payne's body from the scene early Thursday as fans gathered, Reuters reported.

Representatives for Payne have not responded to NBC News' request for comment.

Who was Liam Payne?

Payne was one of five members of One Direction, which formed when they each auditioned for the British singing competition series “The X Factor” in 2010, two years after Payne's first attempt to get on the show. At 16 the second time around, Payne sang Michael Bublé’s version of “Cry Me a River,” appearing nervous at the start but warming up with the audience’s cheers and applause.

After each singer failed to make it through the competition as solo acts, Simon Cowell and his fellow judges combined Payne, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson into what would become one of the most successful boy bands — even though they lost the competition.

Each member had their own persona, with Payne — who hailed from Wolverhampton, a city in the West Midlands region of England — being known as the responsible one. The band became known for their pop sound and romantic hits like “What Makes You Beautiful,” “Night Changes” and “Story of My Life.” Payne had prominent solos on songs including “Stole My Heart” and “Change Your Ticket,” co-writing several of the band's hits. They had six Top 10 hits on the Billboard charts by the time they disbanded in 2016 and a highly loyal fan base, known as “Directioners,” many of whom were teen girls.

After the group's dissolution, Payne — like each of his erstwhile bandmates — pursued a solo career, shifting toward EDM and hip-hop. His 2017 single “Strip That Down,” featuring Quavo, reached the Billboard Top 10, and stayed on the charts for several months. He put out an album “LP1” in 2019, and his last release — a single called “Teardrops” — was released in March.

Payne had a 7-year-old son, Bear Grey Payne, with his former girlfriend, the musician Cheryl who was known as Cheryl Cole when she performed with Girls Aloud. She was an “X Factor” judge during One Direction's season, although their relationship began years later. Payne was previously engaged to Maya Henry, from August 2020 to early 2022. Henry released a novel earlier this year that she said was based on their relationship.

In addition to his son, he is survived by his parents, Geoff and Karen Payne, and his two older sisters, Ruth and Nicola.

Payne's past struggles

With his meteoric rise to fame, Payne had said that it took some time to adjust to the public eye.

“I don’t think you can ever deal with that, it’s all a bit crazy for us to see that people get in that sort of state of mind about us and what we do,” he said in a 2013 interview with the AP after recounting an experience where a fan was in a state of shock upon meeting him.

He had been vocal about struggling with alcoholism, posting a video in July 2023 to his YouTube channel where he said he had been sober for six months after receiving treatment. Representatives for Payne did not immediately return emails and calls.

Reaction to his death

Celebrities from the Hollywood and music world have posted tributes to the 31-year-old Payne as word of his death spread through the industry.

"So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing," Paris Hilton posted on X. "Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. RIP my friend," she added.

"We’re incredibly sad to learn of the tragic passing of Liam Payne," BRIT Awards posted on X. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family at this time."

Throughout his music career, Payne was nominated for three BRIT Awards.

"Liam was always so kind to me," Charlie Puth, who worked with Payne on his 2017 single "Bedroom Floor," shared on Instagram. "He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I can not believe he is gone."

Music producer Zedd also commented about Payne's passing on social media.

"RIP Liam," the DJ shared on X. "Can’t believe this is real… absolutely heartbreaking."

Other "X Factor" alumni have also shared their condolences

"Sending strength to Cheryl and his son Bear ❤️ and all the One direction Family," John and Edward Grimes from Jedward posted on X.

"Extremely sad news. V tragic and so young. RIP Liam x," tweeted Rylan Clark, another "X Factor UK" contestant.

Both Clark and Jeward were on different seasons to that of Payne's on the "X Factor