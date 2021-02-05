‘The Snoopy Show' is the Serotonin We Could All Use Right Now

“Don’t worry about the world coming to an end today. It’s already tomorrow in Australia.” That’s just one of the very wise, comforting things Charlie Brown has said over the years. And with so much going on in the world, it’s good to know we can count on Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the Peanuts Gang to remain steadfast in their childlike wisdom..

If you’re looking to add a little serotonin to your life, then look no further than “The Snoopy Show” on Apple TV+. The new series consists of six 25-minute episodes featuring Snoopy as he envisions himself going on thrilling adventures from surfing and wrestling, to battles of the Red Baron, all of Snoopy’s fun personas are showcased in this new series.

And yes, Woodstock tags along with him for the ride.

Jean Schulz, widow of Charlie Brown creator Charles M. Schulz, says the show uses the same 2D animation and music fans have come to love over the years.

“We chose to do it in the 2D, flat animation. But it’s upgraded in a way that’s fresher and nicer,” Schulz says. “And the music in any visual thing carries the story along, it’s very important. And I think they’ve been very careful to make sure they’ve created music that expresses the story.”

The stories, all based upon the “Peanuts” comic strip by Charles M. Schulz, focus on the beloved beagle, Snoopy. But rest assured, the entire Peanuts Gang is all there.

“People know Snoopy, but they may not know the comic strip. So this is an introduction to the characters and the situations in the comic strip that have become classics,” Schulz says. “We hope people will learn these characters that they may not have known before and be drawn to the various print editions.”

Schulz says her late husband would be pleased with “The Snoopy Show” because so much of what everyone has come to know about love about Charlie Brown has been preserved.

“It looks like the animation he knew. It has kept the same pacing, it’s keeping similar music,” Schulz says. “I think he’d be very pleased.”

She also says it is something parents and children can watch together, not unlike many adults probably did when they were growing up. “The Snoopy Show” is available now on Apple TV + along with many of the old Peanuts specials and movies.