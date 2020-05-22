What to Know Friday, May 22

Starts at 6 p.m. PDT

Potion-making (21+ cocktails), trivia, a film watch-along

You've had a bit more time to burnish your spell-casting abilities in the last few weeks, it is true. And perhaps you've used your extra hours to communicate with your familiar, or do some basic time traveling, or fashion an oil portrait that can talk back to you.

But not so magical?

You're missing other wizards in your world. You'd love to find that fanciful camaraderie again, over a few sparkly shared interests, all while you can stay at home in your comfiest robe (your wizard robe, natch, though a bathrobe is fine).

Scum & Villainy Cantina can help. You're right, this is the Hollywood hangout that is celebrated by the "Star Wars" fandom, but Scum & Villainy embraces several different genres and interests, including the "Harry Potter" universe.

So on Friday evening, May 22, fans will gather, from all kingdoms, lands, and wizarding schools, for a night of charm-laden larks.

There's a cocktails class at 6 p.m. PDT, which is all about making "potions" for the 21-and-over set at home.

At 7 o'clock? "Hogwarts, A History" will unfurl like an owl's wings, with trivia questions aplenty. And, for sure, the books and movies will be covered, as well as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

And at 8 p.m.? It's a "Prisoner of Azkaban" watch-along.

So dust off that wand, find your BOB (best owl buddy), and connect with other magical beings, all while staying in the cozy comfort of your own enchanted castle.