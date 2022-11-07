Veterans Day 2022: Freebies and Discounts for Service Members and Their Families

Veterans Day is Friday, November 11 and in honor of the service members that have so bravely served our country, restaurants and businesses nationwide are showing their gratitude with an array of free meals, discounts and other well-deserved perks.

Most discounts will require proof of a military ID. For online discounts, you may need to register for ID.me to verify military service.

Since Veterans Day 2020, current military service members and their dependants, veterans and gold star families started getting lifetime free access to national parks, wildlife refuges and other federal lands managed by the Department of the Interior, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Check out all the deals below:

As a special thank you, all military members can enjoy 30% off online and in-store and 20% off at factory outlets with prior ID.me verification.

With the upcoming holidays, servicemembers may be happy to know that the doll company gives all U.S. active-duty military, retirees, veterans, military spouses, and dependents a 15% discount at American Girl retail locations. Some exclusions apply.

The restaurant chain is welcoming all active duty military, veterans, reserves, and National Guard to visit their local Applebee's to enjoy an in-restaurant complimentary entree from an exclusive menu. These guests will also receive $5 towards their next meal for dine-in, to-go or delivery within a three-week redemption window.

Bear Mattress is offering 35% off sitewide for military. They'll also include free sleep accessories with any mattress purchase. Verify your status online through id.me.

Veterans, active-duty military members and their spouses can get 25% off their entire in-store purchase now through Nov. 11.

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse will be celebrating the country's veterans and active-duty members with a free meal for dining in from their special menu of items and a free Dr. Pepper beverage.

All past and present armed services members can get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries on Nov. 11. The offer is available for dine-in with valid ID. BWW GO Locations will be included for walk-in/order at the counter.

California Pizza Kitchen is honoring veterans and active-duty military with a complimentary non-alcoholic beverage + choice of one entrée from a pre-fixed menu on Nov. 11.

A fundraiser in support of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) will also take place ahead of Veterans Day from Nov. 7-9. Just mention DAV when dining in or enter code DAV at checkout for online orders. 20% of food and beverage sales will support the charitable foundation.

Chili's is offering veterans and active military members a free meal for in-restaurant dining only from a select menu on Nov. 11. Beverages and gratuity are not included.

Free adult buffet for veterans and active-duty personnel with military ID on Friday, November 11. The offer is valid for dine-in only and it does not include a drink.

In gratitude for your service, Comcast has a special customer offer if you are currently serving in the military or you are a veteran: a $25 Xfinity coupon that can be used toward your next Xfinity On Demand rental or purchase or as a credit toward your bill.

In addition, if you signed up for Xfinity service with a minimum term agreement within the past 90 days, you are eligible to receive a special $100 Visa® prepaid card as well. To redeem these offers, complete this application process by November 30, 2022.

Women have been a part of U.S. military history since the American Revolution, but the armed forces were not integrated until an executive order from President Harry Truman in 1948 - and women were only allowed to serve in direct ground combat roles starting in 2013. LX News host Tabitha Lipkin explores the history of U.S. women veterans with help from Jodie Grenier of the Foundation for Women Warriors.

Veterans can enjoy a free "Build your Own Grand Slam" from 5 a.m. to noon with proof of military service. This is only available at participating locations, so make sure to call ahead.

DEVIL-DOG Dungarees offers a 20% Military discount off the entire purchase for Active Duty, Retirees, Veterans, Military Spouses and Military Family Members. You can receive your discount while shopping online by verifying your eligibility with ID.me.

In honor of Veterans Day, service members will receive 50% off their purchase instead of the usual 20% from November 3 through November 13.

Service members and their immediate family members get 20% off the total purchase in-store or online on Nov. 10-13.

Veterans and active-duty military service members will receive a free donut of choice at participating locations. No purchase necessary but the offer is available in-store only. Not available for mobile orders or orders placed in the app.

As part of their Heroes program, military receive 20% off every day with ID.me.

The restaurant buffet is showing its appreciation for the men and women in uniform with its annual Military Appreciation Night on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, from 5 p.m. to close. Active members and veterans will receive a free “thank you” dinner.

On Nov. 11, all veterans who present a military ID or proof of service and purchase a beverage at any participating Hooters location nationwide will receive a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu (available for dine-in only). The Hooters Veterans Day Menu includes five of Hooters’ most popular entrées including: Buffalo Chicken Salad, Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Hooters Burger, and 10-Piece Boneless Wings.

Military members can receive everyday discounts of up to 40% off and free shipping with verification through ID.me.

The ceiling fan manufacturer offers 15% off for military year-round.

Veterans and active-duty military can get free Red, White & Blueberry pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 11. Available for dine-in only. 1 per person.

The maker of Roomba robot vacuums offers up to 20% off for military on select robots with ID.me verification.

Active and former military personnel, veterans and their families can get 30% off in-store purchases from Friday, Nov. 11 to Sunday, Nov. 13 with valid military ID.

Veterans face a number of adjustment challenges when they leave the military. That’s why the fitness training program SEALFIT is supporting the #BurpeesForVets Challenge, which is raising money to support them in their re-entry. SealFit coach and Air Force veteran Robert Owens explains how doing 11 seconds of burpees can help support our vets on Veterans Day. Watch NBCLX from 12PM to 3PM ET on Veterans Day for live coverage of the SEALFIT Veterans Day Challenge.

Current military personnel and veterans can receive a free lunch combo, which features four slices of Little Caesars' popular Detroit-style Deep Dish pizza, paired with a 20-ounce Pepsi product, at participating locations between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Current and veteran military members are eligible for a 30% off site-wide discount on Nixon.com now through Nov. 11 with ID.me verification.

All active-duty and retired military personnel get 25% off in-store purchases Nov. 11-13. This coupon and military ID are required.

Veterans can enjoy a free Bloomin' Onion and Coca-Cola beverage on Veterans Day with valid proof of service. Outback Steakhouse also offers a 10% discount on the entire check to all service members, nurses, doctors, medical staff, police officers and firefighters with valid ID all day, every day.

Randolph USA has supplied eyewear to the US military for over 40 years. As a ‘thank you’ for your service, they offer 20% off any order.

Ray Ban sunglasses offers a 20% everyday discount for US military through ID.me.

Veterans, active-duty military and reservists can get a free order of Walt’s favorite shrimp and sides, which includes six hand-breaded butterflied shrimp served with cocktail sauce, fries and coleslaw. No substitutions or modifications. The Veterans Day deal is available on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for dine-in or to-go.

All veterans and active-duty military members will receive a free Red's Tavern double burger and bottomless steak fries at participating restaurants nationwide. The one-time offer is valid for dine-in only on Friday, Nov. 11.

As a show of gratitude to military, the fabric, wallpaper and home decor company Spoonflower is happy to extend a 15% discount on all orders with verification through ID.me.

On Friday, Nov. 11, Starbucks will be offering a free “tall” (12-oz) hot or iced coffee of choice to active military service members, veterans and military spouses. Just mention your military affiliation when placing your order.

Veterans, active-duty military members and their families can get 10% off in-store or online orders. The Military Appreciation Discount runs through Nov. 12 and can be used on two separate transactions. Customers must first register at www.target.com/circle/military to confirm eligibility.

As part of their "Tieks For Your Service" program, the company behind the popular ballet flats is giving all those who currently serve, have served, or who support a service member from the home front, a $100 gift card towards their next Tieks order.

Service members and their families are eligible for 40% off all purchases at UnderArmour.com, Under Armour stores and Under Armour Factory House for a limited time.

In honor of Veterans Day, Wendy’s is thanking those who have served or are currently serving with a free breakfast combo offer from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 11 with valid military ID or a Veterans Advantage card.