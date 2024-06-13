Cupertino

384-square-foot home in Silicon Valley sells for over its $1.7 million asking price

The house sit on a 7,841-square-foot lot, giving it ample space for expansion

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A tiny house in Cupertino, California, that would fit into most apartments sold for $2 million.

The open studio home measures 384 square feet and features a kitchen so small that it doesn't fit a full size refrigerator or stove. However, it sit on a 7,841-square-foot lot, giving it ample space for expansion.

Watch NBC Chicago local news and weather without login

The home had an asking price of $1.7 million. Faviola Perez, the broker for the home, said the owner received multiple offers.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

Cupertino
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us