A scoop of Talenti ice cream should not need the jaws of life to access — and thankfully, the brand is listening to frustrated customers.

Across the internet for some time now, Talenti customers have wondered why the brand’s jars are so hard to open.

The brand’s packaging design, a clear jar with a dark-brown screw-top lid, is inspired by the way Italian gelaterias display their assortment of gelatos, according to the brand, but has been the bane of several fans’ existence any time they’ve wanted to crack one open for the creamy goodness within.

“I am STRUGGLING to open my talenti,” one X user wrote in May, adding, “Honestly! I was fighting with it for 10 mins before I was able to open it.”

“talenti count your days,” a TikTok user wrote on a video of them trying everything — including a hammer — to open their jar of Coffee Chocolate Chip.

On several occasions, I have found myself struggling against all odds to open my go-to jar of Alphonso Mango Sorbetto.

Thinking I’ve just been in need of an intensive upper body workout, I usually resort to holding the cap under hot water for a bit in order to loosen its vice-like grip on my icy dessert, but others online have tried all sorts of techniques.

“Thank you, babe,” a TikTok user tells her grunting companion in a viral video.

He just successfully used heavy-duty pliers — the kind that usually loosen rusty joints on pipes — and a whole lot of elbow grease to unscrew a jar, before flexing for the camera. “You want to show Talenti your muscles so we can tell them that you’re just not weak and it’s really just that f---ing ice cream?” she jokes.

One TikTok user’s robotic jar opener even lost its fight against a Talenti jar, coming apart in pieces without successfully loosening the lid.

For its part, Talenti posted a TikTok on May 16 responding to the complaints, suggesting a way to loosen its lids while it its team troubleshoots.

@talentigelato The struggle to open our jars has been too real for some of you 😅 Our team is actively working on a permanent solution to make our jars easier to open. In the meantime, we're giving out Talenti Twists, a new tool that helps you dig into your favorite gelatos and sorbettos 🍨 Visit talentitwist.com for a chance to snag a free one before they’re gone! Plus, here are tips to opening our jars without a Twist: - Let the jar sit out for 3-5 minutes ⏲️ - Run under warm water 💦 - Use towel for extra grip while you twist 🫳 NO PURCH NEC. 50 US/DC 18+. Ends when 10,000 prizes are claimed or 8/31. Rules: https://www.talentitwist.com. #Talenti #Gelato #GelatoLover #Sorbetto #DairyFree ♬ original sound - Talenti Gelato

“We’ve seen the creative ways fans have tried to open our jars, from wrenches to steamers and sheer willpower, the struggle to open our jars is real,” says the voiceover.

The video suggests customers let their jars sit at room temperature for three to five minutes for easier opening. Its website also advises running it under warm water and using a towel for better grip. It even gave away a branded jar gripper — called the Talenti twist — but it’s no longer available.

The brand says it’s working on a permanent solution.

“We hear our fans loud and clear. Getting into our jars can be difficult at times, but rest assured, we’re actively working to address that challenge,” a Talenti spokesperson tells TODAY.com.

Talenti says it’s rolling out a new lid to help alleviate the issue as a short-term fix.

“In addition, we have an expert team, focusing on packaging and engineering, working on a long-term solution that preserves the signature look of our transparent jars while significantly improving ease of use,” the rep says.

This fix can’t come soon enough to its legion of frustrated fans.

“Almost had a mental breakdown today trying to open one,” one person commented on TikTok. “Had to sit down and breathe.”

