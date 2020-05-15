Pillsbury Rolls Out New Funfetti Breakfast Cereal

As many of us continue to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic, we find ourselves snacking or eating breakfast foods at any time of the day.

So, if you want to mix dessert with breakfast and throw in a dash of nostalgia, Pillsbury just unveiled a Funfetti cereal!

Set to be released in August, the cereal will be “true to the Funfetti cake taste,” the brand's parent company, Hometown Food Company, said in a release.

The box will retail for $3.50-$5.50, depending on location.

Pillsbury already makes a few other Funfetti flavored breakfast items. In addition to a Funfetti pancake mix, Coffee-Mate rolled out a few new coffee creamers — including a Funfetti flavor — in January. The creamer features "distinct notes of vanilla, cake batter and a sweet finish reminiscent of frosting,'' the company said in a release.

Americans’ interest in breakfast foods has been surging in the past few weeks as most of the country remains in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CNBC reports many commuters skipped the first meal of the day or grabbed something to go on their way to work. Now, breakfast staples like orange juice and cereal are making a comeback. Even Eggo waffle sales are up; Kellogg reported sales soared 45% in March.

Dollar sales of breakfast cereal surged 28% for the eight weeks ending on April 18, 2020, compared to the same time period in 2019, according to Nielsen. That's a turnaround after "soggy" sales of cold cereal in recent years.

Online, especially on the social media platform Tik Tok, many people have been using their extra time in quarantine to revisit breakfast staples and change things up. From whipped coffee to “pancake cereal,” the pandemic has certainly spawned culinary invention.

