One of NYC's Tallest Skyscrapers Lets Guests Climb Above 1,200-Foot Tall Edge

If you've ever wanted to scale one of New York City's tallest buildings like your favorite superhero, now is your chance.

The Edge at 30 Hudson Yards on Tuesday began selling tickets to "City Climb," a daring experience for anyone who wishes to walk up the steps outside the 1,200-foot tall skyscraper and get a view from the highest outdoor platform in the city.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Guests will be given a climb suit and helmet and, of course, they will be harnessed for their safety.

The stomach-churning climb is led by a trained guide up a 45-degree staircase and costs $185 per person, the Edge said. Only visitors 13 years and older are allowed.

There's also a height restriction of 4.9 feet to 6.7 feet and a maximum weight of 310 lbs.

City Climb is set to open on Nov. 9.