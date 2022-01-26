Little Debbie

Little Debbie's Nutty Bar, Swiss Roll and Honey Buns Ice Cream?! YES Please!

The company will release seven different Little Debbie ice cream flavors

By Matt Jackson

If you are a fan of the Little Debbie snacks like Nutty Bars, Oatmeal Cream Pies, Swiss Rolls or even Honey Buns... you are in for a real treat! The Hudsonville Ice Cream Company, based in Michigan just announced a big collaboration with Little Debbie.
Hudsonville Ice Cream Company

Little Debbie Ice Cream Flavors

The company will release seven different Little Debbie flavors including:

  • Nutty Bars Ice Cream
  • Oatmeal Cream Pies Ice Cream
  • Honey Buns Ice Cream
  • Zebra Cakes Ice Cream
  • Strawberry Shortcake Rolls Ice Cream
  • Cosmic Brownies Ice Cream
  • Swiss Rolls Ice Cream

The company released a similar collaboration last year mixing Little Debbie's Christmas Tree Cakes into ice cream.

Where can I buy Little Debbie ice cream?

You will be able to find the new items starting Feb. 1 at Walmart stores.

The announcement from the company did not mention if the ice cream was a limited edition or not. If you are interested, you might want to grab some while you can.

Which flavor will you try first?

