13 National Pickle Day deals you'll be dillighted about

When it comes to pickles, you either love or hate the snappy snack — there’s really no in-between.

If you’re positively passionate about pickles, you likely enjoy them in a plethora of ways, including straight out of the jar and paired with a sandwich.

To celebrate National Pickle Day on Nov. 14, many brands are slashing the price of their pickle-flavored snacks this week. From chips to cookies and everything in between, these sales are kind of a big dill.

Bubbies Fine Food

Bubbies Fine Food, a brand that sells refrigerated and fermented pickles, is running a $5 off deal on Nov. 14. The offer is valid on the brand’s regular and spicy fermented pickle chips with the code PICKLEDAY.

Cheryl’s Cookies

In honor of National Pickle Day, Cheryl’s Cookies is discounting its Dill Pickle Cookie Sampler to $10. The set comes with limited-edition cookies with dill relish, pickle buttercream frosting and a dried dill finishing.

Goldbelly

In honor of National Pickle Day, TODAY.com readers can get $20 off their first Goldbelly purchase of $100+ — ideal for pickle purchases! — using the code TODAY20. The offer excludes shipping and sale items and additional exclusions apply.

Gopuff

Gopuff customers can get two bags of Basically Premium Dill Pickle Small Batch Popcorn for $8 in honor of National Pickle Day.

GourmetGiftBaskets.com

GourmetGiftBaskets.com is giving TODAY.com readers 20% off all gifts with pickles through Dec. 31 using the code PICKLETODAY.

Harry & David

Harry & David customers can save 15% off orders of $49+ using the code HD15OFF, including Belgian Chocolate-Covered Pickles.

Hooters

On National Pickle Day, Hooters HootClub rewards members can save 50% off one order of fried pickles using an in-app offer in-restaurant or online at participating locations.

Kinzie Foods

Kinzie Foods is offering 15% off its Pickle BBQ Sauce using the code PICKLEDAY on Nov. 14. The sauce features notes of dill pickles mixed with the spices and vinegar from BBQ sauce.

The Original Pickle Shot

To celebrate National Pickle Day, The Original Pickle Shot is giving customers 20% off online orders of two bottles or more. Additionally, the brand is running two sweepstakes and giving away a pair of pickle-inspired, custom-fit Miron Crosby boots and a pickle Margarita tailgate kit.

Twang

Twang, a manufacturer of salts and seasonings, sells pickle-flavored snack and beer salts, cocktail rimmers and Michelada Mixes. The brand is offering customers 15% off all pickle-flavored products using the code PICKLEDAY15 between Nov. 14 — 21.

Twin Peaks

On Nov. 14, Twin Peaks customers can get a free order of fried pickles with a $25 food purchase at participating locations.

Utz

Utz is known for its wide array of chips, cheese balls, pretzels and pub mixes. The brand is giving customers 15% off Fried Dill Pickle chips on Nov. 14 using the code PICKLE15.

Zapp’s

Zapp’s, a brand of kettle cooked chips and pretzels, is running a 15% off deal on Cajun Dill chips on Nov. 14 using the code PICKLE15.

