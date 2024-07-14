14 National Mac and Cheese Day deals for easy, cheesy savings

Is there any food more comforting than mac and cheese? We think not.

Whether you prefer to eat the ooey, gooey dinnertime staple with breadcrumbs or mix-ins, or you’re a purist at heart, there’s no wrong way to enjoy mac and cheese.

To celebrate National Mac and Cheese Day on Sunday, July 14, many restaurants and brands are serving up freebies and major discounts. Below, we’ve outlined a few that you’re sure to savor.

Angry Chickz

Angry Chickz customers can get a free side of mac and cheese when they buy any combo on July 14.

Bertucci’s

When you buy an adult entrée at Bertucci’s on July 14, your child can get a free order of kids’ mac and cheese.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans is giving 14 customers a year’s supply of the brand’s mac and cheese. To enter the giveaway, take the following steps by 11:59 p.m. on July 15, 2024:

Follow Bob Evans on Instagram or Facebook.

Comment on the giveaway post, telling the brand what you love about its mac and cheese.

Tag a friend.

Bravo! Italian Kitchen

With the purchase of an adult entrée at Bravo! Italian Kitchen on July 14, your child can get a free order of kids’ mac and cheese.

Brio Italian Grille

Brio Italian Grille customers can get a free order of kids’ mac and cheese for their child when they buy an adult entrée on July 14.

Buca di Beppo

On July 14, children can get one free order of kids’ mac and cheese at Buca di Beppo with the purchase of an adult entrée.

Goodles

To celebrate National Mac and Cheese Day, Goodles is offering customers 20% off mac and cheese between July 14 — 15 using the code MACTODAY.

Gopuff

Gopuff users can take advantage of several National Mac and Cheese Day deals, including the following offers, while supplies last:

2 for $6 Goodles Mac & Cheese

15% off select Annie’s Homegrown Macaroni & Cheese

25 % off select Kraft Macaroni & Cheese

25% off select Velveeta Shells & Cheese

Grandmas Chicken Soup

Grandmas Chicken Soup is offering TODAY.com readers $10 off using the code TODAY between July 14 — 20. The brand offers an array of products, including mac and cheese, soup clubs and more.

KFC

On July 14, KFC rewards members can score free mac and cheese (any size) when they make any online purchase.

Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company recently launched a new Mac & Cheese Mashup, aka a limited-edition online-only menu that features four mac and cheese flavors: Cheesy Broccoli Mac, Crispy Jalapeño Mac, Korean Meatball Mac & Cheese and 4-Cheese Alfredo Mac.

Throughout July, rewards members can get a $1 Side Mac perk, meaning they can get a side of Wisconsin Mac & Cheese for $1 when they spend $15 or more.

Panera Bread

To celebrate National Mac and Cheese Day, Panera customers can get a free half salad or sandwich when they buy any size mac and cheese using the code FREEHALFENTREE.

The offer is valid at participating locations and is limited to one per transaction. It’s not valid with other offers or third-party delivery.

Pilot Flying J

On July 14, Pilot Flying J customers can take advantage of a buy-one, get-one-for-$1 deal on loaded mac and cheese bowls.

Sfoglini

Pasta brand Sfoglini is hosting a sale between July 12 — 14 and offering customers 20% off orders of $50+ with the code CELEBRATE.

