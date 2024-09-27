Sunday is National Coffee Day, and coffee brands and chains across the country are brewing up some sweet deals.

On Sept. 29, you can get your caffeine fix at a discount or even for free!

Here are all the offers you won't want to miss out on:

East Coast chain Aroma Joe's has 108 locations spread across Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Connecticut, and also franchisees in Florida.

All guests can get a free hot or iced coffee (up to 24 ounces) on Sunday, Sept. 29.

Rewards members can get their free 24-ounce coffee any one time between Sept. 29 and Oct. 5 in the Aroma Joe’s app. In addition, Aroma Joe’s will donate $1 for every free coffee given to Make-A-Wish.

Right now, coffee subscription service Atlas Coffee Club is giving away a free bag of coffee for National Coffee Day. Just pay $4.95 for shipping. Use code FREECOFFEDAY.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Note that this first free bag will sign you up for a subscription starting at $9 plus shipping. You can cancel your subscription at any time by logging into your customer portal on their website.

From now until Oct. 1, enjoy a free 12 oz bag of coffee with any purchase by using promo code COFFEEDAY24.

Plus, all new subscribers are entered to win a free year of coffee!

Biggby Coffee has over 280 stores open across 12 states, including Florida, New Jersey and Virginia.

Customers can get a free 16-ounce cup of hot or iced brewed coffee. Larger sizes or add-ons incur a cost.

Between Sept. 26 and Oct. 2, Circle K convenience stores are giving away one free medium cup of hot or iced coffee at participating locations. Just download the Circle K app to redeem the offer, which is limited to one per customer.

On Sunday, Duck Donuts customers can enjoy a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with any purchase in-store or online (delivery excluded). For online orders, use code COFFEEDAY24 at checkout.

Dunkin’ Rewards members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee on Sept. 29 with any purchase.

An office breakroom staple, Eight O'Clock Coffee is offering a 15% discount on any purchase over $75 through Sept. 29. Just use the code BESTBREW.

Fans of International Delight creamer can pick up one of their Iced Coffee cans, available at select convenience, grocery and dollar stores nationwide and then get 100% cash back through the Ibotta app (excludes CT, NJ, NV, TN, OR, WI) from Sept. 29 to Nov. 10 while supplies last.

Coffee lovers can also enter the International Delight sweepstakes for a chance to win a car or a year’s supply of Iced Coffee. Four first-prize winners will also win a year’s supply of Iced Coffee.

To help everyone enjoy their drink their way this National Coffee Day, KitchenAid is offering discounts on select KitchenAid Espresso Collection models.

Now through Oct.12, take up to $300 off espresso machines to enjoy barista-quality beverages at home. Get an additional $100 off select espresso machines now through Sept. 30 using promo code KF6DEAL.

In honor of National Coffee Day, Keurig is giving customers a 50% discount sitewide now through Oct. 1. Use code COFFEEDAY24.

Stop into Krispy Kreme on Sept. 29 for a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase. If placing a pickup order online, use code COFFEE.

If you'd like some doughnuts to go with that coffee, Krispy Kreme is selling a box of their Original Glazed Dozen for $2 with the purchase of another dozen.

Martie is an online grocery store offering everyday savings on hundreds of items, including organic coffee brands. Right now, you can find savings of up to 70% on top-tier coffee brands and products.

The bakery chain has locations in 26 states, including California, Texas, New York, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts.

Rewards members can get one free medium hot or iced coffee made with premium Lavazza beans with any purchase between Sept. 27 and Sept. 29. If you're not a rewards member but want to sign up, make sure you sign up by Sept. 27 to redeem the offer.

We are all used to making hot coffee in the morning, but how about brewing some cold brew? Turns out it’s not very hard. Watch this iced coffee treat get made and then give it a try yourself.

Peet's Coffee is offering 25% off beans, K-Cup Pods, espresso capsules — everything! From now until Sept. 29, customers can redeem the offer in-store or online using code NCD2024.

The offer can't be redeemed at stores inside airports, supermarkets and other licensed locations.

Said to have the “best coffee on the interstate,” Pilot is giving away free coffee all day on Sept. 29. Guests can choose from any size hot, iced, or cold brew coffee and redeem the deal through the myRewards Plus app.

Playa Rewards members who purchase an Apple Turn Up or Jack O Lantern Acai Bowl on Sept. 29 will receive a free 16oz Pumpkin Sweet Cream Cold Brew.

Pret a Manger is celebrating National Coffee Day early this year. Stop in on Sept. 27 to receive a free Koozie with any purchase at participating locations.

One per customer while supplies last.

Customers can get 99-cent cold brew coffees through the Sheetz app on National Coffee Day. This promotion, which also includes Sheetz’s new pumpkin pie cold brew, can be redeemed through the Sheetz app at all of Sheetz’s 700 locations.

From Texas to Florida with over 350 locations, Shipley Do-Nuts will celebrate National Coffee Day by giving away a signature glazed donut with any coffee purchase.

Ahead of Starbucks' special free livestreaming event, “At Home With Sofi Tukker” on Twitch, the coffee behemoth is offering customers a special National Coffee Day deal on Amazon through Sept. 29.

As part of the celebratory offer, when customers spend $50 on select coffee blends and at-home favorites, they will get $10 off, while supplies last.

On Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, That’s it. will be offering 50% off their Organic Coffee Energy Minis on their website with code COFFEE2024, and on Amazon (no code needed).

On Sept. 29, Whataburger customers can get a free 16-ounce Iced Coffee or 12-ounce Hot Coffee from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at any of the 1,050+ Whataburger locations. No purchase necessary.

For National Coffee Day, White Castle will have a BOGO free breakfast combo with the coupon on the Value Offers page.

Try some gourmet, Hawaiian-grown coffee chews at 15% off on Amazon by checking the coupon on both subscribe and save and one-time purchases.

The sale runs now through Dec. 2.

A new study published in PLOS Medicine journal shows that people who drank four to six cups of coffee or tea daily had a lower incidence of stroke and dementia. Multiple studies have also found an association between moderate consumption of coffee and better brain health.