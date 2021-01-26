McDonald's Spicy Chicken McNuggets Are Coming Back on Feb. 1

McDonald's is bringing back Spicy Chicken McNuggets.

The company announced Monday afternoon that the popular dish will make its return on Feb 1, 2021, along with its signature sauce, "Mighty Hot Sauce."

In a release, the company said the spicy chicken nuggets had been so popular that their social media team had gotten "tens of thousands" of tweets begging the fast-food chain to bring them back.

"Good things come to those who ask politely," the company wrote in a release announcing the return of spicy nuggets.

McDonald's first debuted spicy chicken nuggets last fall in what was the first time the company had ever released a flavored edition of the fried chicken bites.

“As our customers have been asking for Spicy McNuggets for some time now, we couldn’t think of a better time to bring them to our menus," Linda VanGosen, McDonald's vice president of menu innovation, in a statement last year."We can’t wait for McNuggets fans to get a taste of these new spicy options.”

McNuggets were originally launched in the U.S. in 1983, nearly 40 years ago. In 2003, McDonald's stopped using dark meat and other parts of the chicken in its meat mixture and now the nuggets are made with 100% white meat.

The spicy iteration of a box of McNuggets features the familiar chicken pieces that are deep-fried with a tempura coating made with cayenne and chili peppers.

The nuggets can come with their related dipping sauce, the Mighty Hot Sauce, which is a blend of crushed red peppers and spicy chilis. It’s also McDonald’s first dipping sauce release since 2017 when the chain's Szechuan sauce made a comeback.

