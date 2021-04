McDonald's BTS Meal Collaboration Will Bring New Flavors to US for First Time

McDonald's announced Monday that Korean pop sensation BTS will be the inspiration behind its next celebrity collaboration meal.

The BTS meal includes a 10-piece chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a medium Coke and — for the first time in the U.S. — Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces. McDonald's said the sauces are inspired by popular recipes from its restaurants in South Korea, where the "Dynamite" crooners are from.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

And unlike previous celebrity signature orders, including the limited edition meals featuring singers Travis Scott and J Balvin, the Chicago-based fast-food company is taking the BTS meal on a global tour.

The boy band's meal will launch in the U.S. and 11 other countries on May 26. It will continue to roll out in nearly 50 countries through June.

"BTS truly lights up the world stage, uniting people across the globe through their music," said McDonald's Chief Marketing Officer Morgan Flatley, in a news release. "We're excited to bring customers even closer to their beloved band in a way only McDonald's can – through our delicious food – when we introduce the BTS signature order on our menu next month."

The spike in demand during the Travis Scott promotion caused the company to temporarily run short of ingredients to assemble its signature Quarter Pounder burgers at some restaurants.

BTS and Jimmy Fallon challenge each other to a series of mini tournament-style games while they ride the New York City subway.